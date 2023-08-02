Nintendo Switch 2: News and Expected Price, Release Date, Specs; and More Rumors

Nintendo's Switch console launched in 2017, and while sales have been consistent, it may be showing its age. We expect the company to announce a successor soon, as does the rest of the tech world; here's everything we've heard.

When Will the Nintendo Switch 2 Be Released?

Rumors are saying that the Switch 2 is set for a release in the first three months of 2024. The main source of this information is a report by Chinese analyst MoneyDJ, which says:

It is worth noting that the supply chain points out that the Japanese game console will launch a new machine that has been out for many years at the beginning of next year. The game console is also one of the key customers of the original phase, and it is expected to drive the camp in the second half of the year to add more movement. [machine translation via Apple; edited]

The Switch is, for sure, a Japanese game console that has been out for a few years. Another possibility is that this supplier (reportedly PixArt Imaging) is referring to an updated PS5 (a Pro or Slim model).

The same reporter made a more specific claim in July 2023, this time from plastic-molding company Hongzhun Industry:

In addition, although the overall movement of game consoles this year is mediocre, in the second half of the year, with the advent of the traditional peak season, game consoles are also expected to increase compared with the first half of the year. Nintendo plans to launch Switch in Q1 next year. According to this estimate, Hongzhun's game console assembly business is expected to see the movement of goods in December this year. [machine translation via Apple; edited and emphasis added]

We do know that the Switch 2 is in the works, however; Microsoft has confirmed as much during its ongoing attempts to buy Activision-Blizzard. Some of the court documents cite "Microsoft's commitment to make [sic] Call of Duty available on an in-development Switch model." These documents don't provide any release dates, but they do show that it's coming.

Other rumors from the blog VGC have the Switch 2 coming out in the last half of 2024 to ensure that Nintendo has enough supply. Considering the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X suffered with distribution for the first few years of their releases, that sounds like a solid move.

Lifewire's Release Date Estimate We expect to see the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2024, but we aren't convinced it will be the first half.

Nintendo Switch 2 Price Rumors

Over the past couple of console generations, Nintendo has generally come out ahead by selling its consoles relatively cheap compared to Sony's PlayStation and Microsoft's Xbox. The same was true of the Switch, which launched for $299.99, a price difference of $200 over its competitors.

We've heard no rumors about what the Switch 2 might cost, but we'd expect it around the same, or possibly a bit more, if it's especially powerful. Our guess is around $300 - $350.

Pre-Order Information

Nintendo hasn't announced the Switch 2 yet, so we don't have any information about how to pre-order one.

Nintendo Switch 2 Features

All we have are rumors at this point, but everyone expects the Nintendo Switch 2 to have the same basic functionality as the original. That is, it will have both portable and docked modes and detachable controllers.

This may not be the case, however. One bizarre rumor cites a TSA agent who may have seen an unfinished development kit at a checkpoint. This kit's size was "almost on par with the Xbox One's," suggesting a less portable console. We aren't sure we buy this, however, because the hybrid console has worked really well for both Nintendo and customers, and there's no real reason to change it (unless Nintendo has an even better idea).

This rumor also said that the new controllers included scroll wheels near the triggers, a detail we don't know what to do with.

Users hope the Switch 2 will be backward compatible with original Switch titles. Historically, Nintendo has been more open to backward compatibility than Sony or Microsoft: The Wii U console could play Wii games, the Wii could play GameCube titles, and various Game Boys supported software from previous generations.

One good indication that this will be the case is that during a Q&A session at a shareholders' meeting, Nintendo President/CEO Shuntaro Furukawa said the following:

Many people around the world have created Nintendo Accounts, not only from game consoles but also from mobile apps, and [there are] more than 290 million accounts. In the transition from Nintendo Switch to next-generation consoles, we would like to make every effort to ensure that customers can make the transition smoothly while utilizing their Nintendo Accounts. [machine translation via Google]

The games you purchase digitally on a Nintendo Switch are tied to your Nintendo Account, so one implication is that you can also transfer them to the new hardware.

Nintendo Switch 2 Specs and Hardware

The same report from VGC that cited the mid- to late-2024 launch date for the Switch 2 also claimed that the new hardware will keep the LED screen of the base model of the current Switch. That choice will keep costs down, but it's still a downgrade after the OLED version of the Switch.

That report also claimed the following:

Switch 2 will have more memory (the current Switch only has 32GB).

It will have a slot for physical cartridges.

It will have a portable mode.

In 2022, a supposed NVIDIA leak suggested more specs for the Switch 2. Specifically, it will support ray tracing (a system that renders light, shadows, and reflections in real time). If true, this suggests that the Switch 2 will support 4K resolution, although maybe not in portable mode.

The Latest News About the Nintendo Switch 2

