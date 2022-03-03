Nintendo Surprise Launches Demo for New 'Kirby' Game

Nintendo’s forthcoming Switch-exclusive Kirby and the Forgotten Land has already garnered a lot of buzz, as it's the first time the pink puffball is starring in a 3D platforming adventure, and now you can see for yourself if it lives up to the hype.

The company just surprise-dropped a beefy demo to the Nintendo eShop for all to play, consisting of three areas from the game and allowing for two-player same-system co-op. This demo answers some long-held questions regarding Kirby's latest jaunt.

Nintendo

First of all, it's a standard 3D platformer and not an open-world adventure. In other words, expect a world map for choosing levels.

Also, while you can co-op, it does not allow for two Kirbys. The second player fights as long-time ally Waddle Dee. Also, co-op is local only, and there is no online component, in case you just re-upped that Nintendo Online subscription.

Otherwise, you’ll find lots of what you’ve come to expect from tentpole Nintendo games. There are multiple difficulty levels to suit different player types, secrets and fun diversions tucked around every corner, and some light RPG elements involving Kirby’s notorious copy ability.

The demo also shows off the brand new Mouthful Mode, in which Kirby quite literally eats gigantic items like cars to gain their powers.

Nintendo

A rep for Nintendo told Lifewire that, unfortunately, demo progress does not carry over into the main game and should be considered its own entity. Still, the game is a fast-paced 3D platformer, so it’s unlikely you’ll be annoyed when encountering these levels in the final product.

The demo is available now via the Switch eShop, and the full game releases on March 25.

