News > Gaming Nintendo Surprise Launches Demo for New 'Kirby' Game And it’s two-player co-op By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 3, 2022 08:00AM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Nintendo’s forthcoming Switch-exclusive Kirby and the Forgotten Land has already garnered a lot of buzz, as it's the first time the pink puffball is starring in a 3D platforming adventure, and now you can see for yourself if it lives up to the hype. The company just surprise-dropped a beefy demo to the Nintendo eShop for all to play, consisting of three areas from the game and allowing for two-player same-system co-op. This demo answers some long-held questions regarding Kirby's latest jaunt. Nintendo First of all, it's a standard 3D platformer and not an open-world adventure. In other words, expect a world map for choosing levels. Also, while you can co-op, it does not allow for two Kirbys. The second player fights as long-time ally Waddle Dee. Also, co-op is local only, and there is no online component, in case you just re-upped that Nintendo Online subscription. Otherwise, you’ll find lots of what you’ve come to expect from tentpole Nintendo games. There are multiple difficulty levels to suit different player types, secrets and fun diversions tucked around every corner, and some light RPG elements involving Kirby’s notorious copy ability. The demo also shows off the brand new Mouthful Mode, in which Kirby quite literally eats gigantic items like cars to gain their powers. Nintendo A rep for Nintendo told Lifewire that, unfortunately, demo progress does not carry over into the main game and should be considered its own entity. Still, the game is a fast-paced 3D platformer, so it’s unlikely you’ll be annoyed when encountering these levels in the final product. The demo is available now via the Switch eShop, and the full game releases on March 25. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit