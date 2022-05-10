Nintendo Sets New Indie World Showcase for May 11

Nintendo's next Indie World showcase has been set for Wednesday, May 11 starting at 7 a.m. PST/10 a.m. EST.

The Indie World presentation will be around 20 minutes long and air on Nintendo's official YouTube channel, with the company showing off the latest indie games coming to the Switch. Nintendo has been pretty tight lipped about what's going to be shown during Indie World, but that hasn't stopped fans from fiercely speculating.

One common thread you will see browsing social media is fans asking for information on Hollow Knight: Silksong, a follow-up to the immensely popular indie game Hollow Knight. The game was first announced back in 2019 with its trailer reaching over five million views on YouTube. Both the developer and Nintendo have said close to nothing about the game's status other than stating SIlksong is deep in development.

The last Indie World showcase was held in December 2021 and had titles like River City Girls 2 and the RPG Omori, both of which saw considerable screen time.

If you're interested in more mainstream titles, you may have to wait until a Nintendo Direct is announced. Although E3 is canceled for 2022, game companies still hold events and livestreams to show off their upcoming titles. The last Direct was held in early February when fans first saw Splatoon 3's multiplayer mode and a new Kirby game.