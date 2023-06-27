Nintendo President Teases New Switch Console, Promises Smooth Transition

It's official! A new Nintendo console is coming (eventually). We don't know what or when yet, but it should be easier to transition when it does finally get here.

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa just teased the next generation Switch console, in what is likely the company’s first official statement regarding the mysterious Switch 2.

It happened during an investor’s call in which Furukawa answered questions from shareholders. While Furukawa didn’t actually announce the long-rumored console, as this will likely be saved for a Nintendo Direct, the company president did make some promises regarding the nature of the Switch successor.

Erik McClean / Unsplash

Simply put, he promised that the next Switch will use the same exact Nintendo accounts system already in place with the current model. This is to "ensure that customers can make the transition smoothly." He also said that "in the past, hardware was the only way for us to connect with customers, and with new hardware, we needed to rebuild our relationship with customers."

In other words, he wants the current Switch's massive install base to buy into the new Switch. No surprise there, but it looks like the famously stubborn company is going to be making things easy on consumers. Using the same account information means we'll be able to login into the new system immediately and have access to our friends list, among other metrics.

It is important to note what he did not say. President Furukawa did not promise that the new Switch would be backward-compatible, though that would go a long way to easing the transition. He also didn’t say anything about Nintendo Online accounts or virtual console titles, but a seamless transition for both would certainly help those sales numbers.

Now that the new Zelda is on store shelves, it’s looking more and more likely that the Switch follow-up is coming sooner rather than later. The original Switch launched in March of 2017, so spring seems doable. It probably won’t be this year, however, not with that new Mario coming.