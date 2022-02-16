Nintendo Plans to Shutter the Wii U and 3DS eShops in 2023

Nintendo will be closing down the eShop for both the 3DS and the Wii U, cutting off the ability to add funds and make new purchases by late March 2023.

With time marching inevitably forward, it's a given that we'd have to say goodbye to the 3DS and Wii U eShops eventually. It might feel like it's too soon, and in some respects, it always will be, but both systems are roughly a decade old, and the Switch has been an absolute powerhouse. But even though the era is coming to an end, you won't have to scramble to make sure all of your purchased games are installed right away.

Nintendo

Starting May 23, you won't be able to use a credit or debit card to add money to your 3DS or Wii U eShop wallet anymore. However, it is possible to link your Nintendo Network ID wallet (3DS, Wii U) to your Nintendo Account wallet (Switch) to use any remaining balances on the more modern eShop.

Both eShops will also stop accepting eShop cards in August 2022. After that, you won't be able to use the cards to redeem download codes or add card value to your wallet. Presumably, most retailers will remove/destroy the relevant cards before this time, or start warning buyers, to prevent confusion as summer approaches.

Nintendo

Access to previous downloads will still be allowed after the eShops are closed, however, as Nintendo stated, "Even after late March 2023, and for the foreseeable future, it will still be possible to redownload games and DLC, receive software updates and enjoy online play on Wii U and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems."