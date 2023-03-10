Nintendo Celebrates Mario Day With Deals, Console Bundles, and More

Today is Mario Day, and Nintendo is celebrating the completely made-up holiday with deals, a themed console bundle, and more.

Mario Day, AKA March 10th (MAR10), is a time to celebrate anything and everything having to do with Nintendo’s iconic red plumber. To that end, the company is offering a number of discounts on Mario-adjacent Switch titles. If Mario is prominently featured in the game, you will likely see a $20 discount until March 23rd.

Nintendo

It is worth noting that Nintendo rarely offers steep discounts on its definitive first-party titles, so nabbing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Super Mario Odyssey for $40 is the best you are going to get until the holidays, next March, or a bargain bin at some point in the future when the Switch is a distant memory.

The celebrations don’t stop there. Nintendo also readied a themed console of a sort that ships with a free Mario game. This Mario-friendly Switch includes red Joycon controllers and comes in a Mario-themed box. Other than that, it is a regular Nintendo Switch, though the $300 bundle does get you a free copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, or Super Mario Odyssey, and stickers from the upcoming film The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Some big-box retailers are offering their own discounts on games in the Mario universe. For instance, Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy have discounted games like Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Deluxe to $40 from $60.