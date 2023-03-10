News > Gaming Nintendo Celebrates Mario Day With Deals, Console Bundles, and More So, is it the iconic plumber’s birthday or what? By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 10, 2023 01:09PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Today is Mario Day, and Nintendo is celebrating the completely made-up holiday with deals, a themed console bundle, and more. Mario Day, AKA March 10th (MAR10), is a time to celebrate anything and everything having to do with Nintendo’s iconic red plumber. To that end, the company is offering a number of discounts on Mario-adjacent Switch titles. If Mario is prominently featured in the game, you will likely see a $20 discount until March 23rd. Nintendo It is worth noting that Nintendo rarely offers steep discounts on its definitive first-party titles, so nabbing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or Super Mario Odyssey for $40 is the best you are going to get until the holidays, next March, or a bargain bin at some point in the future when the Switch is a distant memory. The celebrations don’t stop there. Nintendo also readied a themed console of a sort that ships with a free Mario game. This Mario-friendly Switch includes red Joycon controllers and comes in a Mario-themed box. Other than that, it is a regular Nintendo Switch, though the $300 bundle does get you a free copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, or Super Mario Odyssey, and stickers from the upcoming film The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Some big-box retailers are offering their own discounts on games in the Mario universe. For instance, Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy have discounted games like Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Deluxe to $40 from $60. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit