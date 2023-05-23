This Nifty Gadget Lets You Play PS5 Games on Your Android Phone

It also works with PS4 titles

There’s a new device on the block that not only lets you play PS4 and PS5 games on your Android phone but lets you do so even when not within reach of your console. 

The Backbone One: PlayStation Edition is basically a wireless controller that wraps around your Android phone, but it’s been designed in conjunction with Sony so that it both looks and feels like a DualSense controller. In other words, the button layout and icons are familiar to long-time PlayStation fans. 

Backbone One for Android

Backbone

The integration is not just cosmetic, as the device works with the PS Remote Play app right out of the box, allowing instant access to PS4 and PS5 classics via the magic of cloud streaming. The app gives users customization options to favor the Backbone, such as locking the orientation in landscape mode.

Backbone also offers its own Android app, with new game releases, updates, and DLC straight from PlayStation. Of course, this is a regular smartphone controller in addition to being a cloud-streaming device, so it’s a good fit for mobile titles that benefit from analog controls. Backbone suggests using the controller for games like Call of Duty: Mobile and Diablo Immortal. It also works with services like SteamLink and Nvidia GeForce Now.

The device is available now throughout much of the world, which represents a new global push for the company. It costs $100 and joins the pre-existing iPhone controller, along with the company’s many similar products. 

