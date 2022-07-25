News > Streaming NFL Launches Cheaper Streaming Service for Live and On-Demand Games Say goodbye to Game Pass By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on July 25, 2022 11:43AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Streaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming For years, Game Pass has been the best, and only, way to stream out-of-market NFL games on demand, but the steep price has turned many consumers off.The football organization has heard the gripes of these consumers, as they are retiring Game Pass in favor of a brand new, and cheaper, streaming service called NFL+. The service launches, checks watch, today. Dave Adamson / Unsplash The streaming platform is split into two tiers. The standard NFL+ is $5 each month or $40 for a year. You get a lot for the price here, with live local and primetime games, live out-of-market preseason games, live game audio, and ad-free access to the NFL’s programming library. NFL+ Premium includes all of the above, with some extra pizazz for true aficionados. For $10 a month or $80 a year, you get ad-free full game replays, condensed game replays, and access to Coaches Film offerings like All-22. All of the above? That’s the good news. Hold on to your pigskin for some of the limitations associated with NFL+. Out-of-market and primetime games are only available on phones and tablets, not computers or televisions. Preseason games are available on all devices, TVs included, but these are limited to out-of-market competitions. Still, even with those limits, the price is right, especially compared to Game Pass's $100 yearly cost. NFL+ and NFL+ Premium are now available for purchase on the NFL app. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit