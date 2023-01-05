Next Fitness+ Update Welcomes Beyoncé, Adds More Workouts and Meditations

Apple's Fitness+ is getting new workouts, trainers, artists, and more in a big content update next week.

Fitness+ users won't have to wait long for more content—including artist spotlights (i.e., Beyoncé), meditation themes, kickboxing, and new Time to Walk guests. And as long as you're a Fitness+ member and your software is up to date, you'll be able to check out all of the additions once they go live.

Workouts are getting a boost with a new kickboxing total-body regimen—in 10, 20, or 30-minute chunks—helmed by Muay Thai trainers Nez Dally and Jamie-Ray Hartshorne. Two additional trainers, Jenn Lau (Strength) and Brian Cochrane (HIIT), will also join the roster.

And the Artist Spotlight series is set to welcome Beyoncé, with songs from her latest album. The Foo Fighters and Bad Bunny will be joining her in the spotlight later this month (on Jan 16 and Jan 23, respectively).

Meanwhile, time to Walk's fifth season will offer new audio stories from Jamie Lee Curtis. More guests, like World Central Kitchen's José Andrés and US 2022 Olympic figure skating champion Nathan Chen, will make appearances over subsequent weeks.

Meditation is getting a new addition as well, in the form of a new Sleep theme to help you rest and relax. Two new Collections round out the package, starting with "6 Weeks to Restart Your Fitness," which is intended to help you turn working out into something a bit more habitual. "Level Up Your Core Training," focusing on dumbbell workouts for your core, will follow on January 23.



These updates (aside from scheduled Artist Spotlights, Time to Walk guests, and the new "Level Up" Collection) will be available on Fitness+ beginning on Monday, January 9. If you're not already a Fitness+ member, you can subscribe for $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year.