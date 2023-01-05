News > Software & Apps Next Fitness+ Update Welcomes Beyoncé, Adds More Workouts and Meditations And Jamie Lee Curtis to accompany you when it's Time to Walk By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 5, 2023 01:11PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Software & Apps Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Apple's Fitness+ is getting new workouts, trainers, artists, and more in a big content update next week. Fitness+ users won't have to wait long for more content—including artist spotlights (i.e., Beyoncé), meditation themes, kickboxing, and new Time to Walk guests. And as long as you're a Fitness+ member and your software is up to date, you'll be able to check out all of the additions once they go live. Apple Workouts are getting a boost with a new kickboxing total-body regimen—in 10, 20, or 30-minute chunks—helmed by Muay Thai trainers Nez Dally and Jamie-Ray Hartshorne. Two additional trainers, Jenn Lau (Strength) and Brian Cochrane (HIIT), will also join the roster. And the Artist Spotlight series is set to welcome Beyoncé, with songs from her latest album. The Foo Fighters and Bad Bunny will be joining her in the spotlight later this month (on Jan 16 and Jan 23, respectively). Meanwhile, time to Walk's fifth season will offer new audio stories from Jamie Lee Curtis. More guests, like World Central Kitchen's José Andrés and US 2022 Olympic figure skating champion Nathan Chen, will make appearances over subsequent weeks. Apple Meditation is getting a new addition as well, in the form of a new Sleep theme to help you rest and relax. Two new Collections round out the package, starting with "6 Weeks to Restart Your Fitness," which is intended to help you turn working out into something a bit more habitual. "Level Up Your Core Training," focusing on dumbbell workouts for your core, will follow on January 23. These updates (aside from scheduled Artist Spotlights, Time to Walk guests, and the new "Level Up" Collection) will be available on Fitness+ beginning on Monday, January 9. If you're not already a Fitness+ member, you can subscribe for $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit