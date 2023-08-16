What is the Newest Samsung Galaxy Phone? (2023)

The newest Samsung Galaxy phone, the Samsung Galaxy S23, boasts a longer battery life and better performance than its predecessors. Other improvements include a new floating camera design, a sturdier build, a brighter screen, and a superior selfie camera.

Samsung also makes the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Flip series. The latest models are the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.



What's the Newest Galaxy Phone?

The newest Galaxy isn't one phone. It's a family of 3 phones, collectively called the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. The Galaxy S23 series consists of:

Galaxy S23 : The least expensive model has the smallest screen (6.1 inches) and comes with either 128GB or 256GB of storage.

: The least expensive model has the smallest screen (6.1 inches) and comes with either 128GB or 256GB of storage. Galaxy S23+ : The S23+ has a larger screen (6.6 inches), up to 512 GB of storage, and fast charging (45W) support.

: The S23+ has a larger screen (6.6 inches), up to 512 GB of storage, and fast charging (45W) support. Galaxy S23 Ultra: The S23 Ultra is optimized for gaming with a 6.7-inch screen, up to 1TB of storage, and S Pen support.

While the Galaxy S23 series are Samsung's newest phones, earlier models—the S22 (2022) and S21 (2021)—are all still available.



What Are the Key Features of the Samsung Galaxy S23?

All Galaxy S23 series phones run Samsung's One UI operating system based on Google Android. It comes with all Android's key features like Google Assistant, always-on display, one-handed mode, and more. These are some key new features added to the Galaxy S23:

Floating Camera Design : Once exclusive to the S22 Ultra, Samsung's floating camera design is now a regular feature of all S23 models, which means no more bulbous back-camera housing.



: Once exclusive to the S22 Ultra, Samsung's floating camera design is now a regular feature of all S23 models, which means no more bulbous back-camera housing. Variable Display Refresh Rate : While the screen can have an impressive 120Hz refresh rate, the S23 adjusts the refresh rate based on the current task to optimize battery usage. For example, the refresh rate will be lower while reading a book and higher while gaming.

: While the screen can have an impressive 120Hz refresh rate, the S23 adjusts the refresh rate based on the current task to optimize battery usage. For example, the refresh rate will be lower while reading a book and higher while gaming. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor (All models): All Galaxy S23 phones run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor customized for Samsung devices. These customizations include CPU and GPU overclocking, which make the S23 series faster and more energy-efficient than other Androids that use a similar processor.

Those are just the new features, so here's a complete side-by-side comparison of some key Galaxy S23 features: