Mobile Phones > Samsung What is the Newest Samsung Galaxy Phone? (2023) Lots of Samsung phones are still being made, but the Galaxy S23 series is the newest By Robert Earl Wells III Published on August 16, 2023 In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Newest Galaxy Phone Key Features Differences From Last New Phone The newest Samsung Galaxy phone, the Samsung Galaxy S23, boasts a longer battery life and better performance than its predecessors. Other improvements include a new floating camera design, a sturdier build, a brighter screen, and a superior selfie camera. Samsung also makes the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Flip series. The latest models are the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. What's the Newest Galaxy Phone? The newest Galaxy isn't one phone. It's a family of 3 phones, collectively called the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. The Galaxy S23 series consists of: Galaxy S23: The least expensive model has the smallest screen (6.1 inches) and comes with either 128GB or 256GB of storage.Galaxy S23+: The S23+ has a larger screen (6.6 inches), up to 512 GB of storage, and fast charging (45W) support.Galaxy S23 Ultra: The S23 Ultra is optimized for gaming with a 6.7-inch screen, up to 1TB of storage, and S Pen support. While the Galaxy S23 series are Samsung's newest phones, earlier models—the S22 (2022) and S21 (2021)—are all still available. What Are the Key Features of the Samsung Galaxy S23? All Galaxy S23 series phones run Samsung's One UI operating system based on Google Android. It comes with all Android's key features like Google Assistant, always-on display, one-handed mode, and more. These are some key new features added to the Galaxy S23: Floating Camera Design: Once exclusive to the S22 Ultra, Samsung's floating camera design is now a regular feature of all S23 models, which means no more bulbous back-camera housing.Variable Display Refresh Rate: While the screen can have an impressive 120Hz refresh rate, the S23 adjusts the refresh rate based on the current task to optimize battery usage. For example, the refresh rate will be lower while reading a book and higher while gaming.Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor (All models): All Galaxy S23 phones run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor customized for Samsung devices. These customizations include CPU and GPU overclocking, which make the S23 series faster and more energy-efficient than other Androids that use a similar processor. Those are just the new features, so here's a complete side-by-side comparison of some key Galaxy S23 features: Galaxy S23 Ultra Galaxy S23+ Galaxy S23 Screen 6.8 inches 6.6 inches 6.1 inches Storage 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB 256GB or 512GB 128GB or 256GB Back Camera - Photos 12MP Ultra-wide lens, 200MP Wide-angle Camera, 10MP Telephoto, up to 10x optical zoom, up to 100x digital zoom 12MP Ultra-wide lens, 50MP Wide-angle Camera, 10MP Telephoto, up to 3x optical zoom, up to 30x digital zoom 12MP Ultra-wide lens, 50MP Wide-angle Camera, 10MP Telephoto, up to 3x optical zoom, up to 30x digital zoom Back Camera - Video Up to 8K HD video at 24/24/30 fps, up to 10x optical zoom, up to 100x digital zoom Up to 8K HD video at 24/24/30 fps, up to 3x optical zoom, up to 30x digital zoom Up to 8K HD video at 24/24/30 fps, up to 3x optical zoom, up to 30x digital zoom Selfie Camera 12 MP f/2.2, video up to 4K at 30/60fps 12 MP f/2.2, video up to 4K at 30/60fps 12 MP f/2.2, video up to 4K at 30/60fps Battery Life (in hours) Audio: 99, Video: 26 Audio: 99 Video: 27 Audio: 99 Video: 26 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Size 6.43" X 3.07" X 0.35" 6.21" X 3.0" X 0.30" 5.76" X 2.79" X 0.30" Weight (in ounces) 8.25 6.91 5.93 Price $1,199 $999 $799 How Is the Newest Samsung Phone Different From the Last Generation? While the Galaxy S23 series is the newest Samsung phone, the last generation—the S22 series—is still available. If you want to get a great Galaxy phone at a lower price, consider the S22. Before you do, though, it's important to understand these key differences between the S23 and S22: Brighter Screen: The screen quality hasn't changed much, but the S23's screen is a bit brighter, topping out at 1,750 nits compared to the S22's cap of 1,300 nits. Unlike previous generations, all models in the S23 series have equally bright screens.Faster Processor: The S22's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor is a powerhouse, but it's been supplanted by the S23's modified Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.Better Selfie Camera: While the back cameras are the same, the S23 has a 12MP selfie camera instead of the S22's 10MP front camera. The S23 also uses AI to enhance photo and video capture.Better Build Quality: Galaxy S22 and S23 phones have an aluminum frame and are protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass, but the newer model features tougher glass that can withstand falls up to 1-2 meters. 