New Xbox Game Pass Referral Program Lets You Share With up to 5 Friends

Xbox just launched a referral program that lets active Game Pass users send out free trials to friends and family.

The appropriately-named Xbox Game Pass Friend Referral system lets Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members hand out free 14-day trials like candy, with some caveats. You only get five magic tickets, and the people you invite must be new to Game Pass to redeem the offer.

Xbox

Also, the free trial is only for PC Game Pass, so console players are out of luck, though the modern age has given us more ways to play PC games than just sitting in front of a computer. The trial gives new users complete access to the service, so you can play a full roster of both AAA and indie titles, just like its console-based cousin. You get first-party releases on day one, including Redfall, and plenty of other perks, like an EA Play Membership and exclusive in-game content. You can browse newly-released games for the service right here.



It is worth noting that the vast majority of online Xbox games feature crossplay with PC, so even if you are a console gamer, you’ll still be able to compete with PC-locked friends. Remaining referrals are placed prominently on the Game Pass home screen, allowing you to send out invites. This is also possible on the web app.

Of course, this is just a two-week trial, so cancel ahead of time if you don’t want to get charged. PC Game Pass costs $10 each month.