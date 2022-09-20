New Windows 11 Update Finally Adds Better Touch Gestures and More

Microsoft has just issued a robust update for Windows 11, taking the operating system from a work in progress to something worth upgrading to.

The appropriately named Windows 11 2022 Update is chockful of large and small improvements to the overall user experience, in addition to adding brand new features to lure in PC users still tied to Windows 10.

Microsoft

Where to even start here? First up, the built-in video editor has received a massive refresh, now called Clipchamp. This editor is built for those who just want to cut up a few seconds of video for work or class projects without using a full-blown editing suite. It emphasizes ease of use, with templates and effects available at the push of a button.

There is also a new feature called Windows Studio Effects. This software suite leverages proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to help improve the video and audio quality in Teams calls, buffering out background noise and automatically adding blur when necessary. Microsoft Photos even gets an upgrade with an improved user interface and an easier navigation system.

Notification controls have received a welcome update, with a new Focus Session mode that automatically silences all notifications across the whole system and hides taskbar badges.

Microsoft

That’s not all. File Explorer can now use tabs just like an Internet browser, Snap layouts can use touch gestures, and the system now offers suggested and complementary actions. For instance, when copying a phone number, the system will suggest creating a calendar date to set up a meeting.

This massive Windows 11 update is available now, with a measured and tiered rollout. If you're in a hurry to get it, you can check for and install the update manually.