News > Computers New Windows 11 Update Finally Adds Better Touch Gestures and More An updated video editor and Focus Session mode, too By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on September 20, 2022 02:48PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Computers Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Microsoft has just issued a robust update for Windows 11, taking the operating system from a work in progress to something worth upgrading to. The appropriately named Windows 11 2022 Update is chockful of large and small improvements to the overall user experience, in addition to adding brand new features to lure in PC users still tied to Windows 10. Microsoft Where to even start here? First up, the built-in video editor has received a massive refresh, now called Clipchamp. This editor is built for those who just want to cut up a few seconds of video for work or class projects without using a full-blown editing suite. It emphasizes ease of use, with templates and effects available at the push of a button. There is also a new feature called Windows Studio Effects. This software suite leverages proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to help improve the video and audio quality in Teams calls, buffering out background noise and automatically adding blur when necessary. Microsoft Photos even gets an upgrade with an improved user interface and an easier navigation system. Notification controls have received a welcome update, with a new Focus Session mode that automatically silences all notifications across the whole system and hides taskbar badges. Microsoft That’s not all. File Explorer can now use tabs just like an Internet browser, Snap layouts can use touch gestures, and the system now offers suggested and complementary actions. For instance, when copying a phone number, the system will suggest creating a calendar date to set up a meeting. This massive Windows 11 update is available now, with a measured and tiered rollout. If you're in a hurry to get it, you can check for and install the update manually. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit