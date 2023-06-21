Get Active With New 'WarioWare: Move It!' Coming This Fall

Did you miss the micro-games? Not to worry, they're finally coming back!

Nintendo is trying its hand at yet another WarioWare for the Switch, dropping the character-focused approach from the previous game and going back to the series' basics.

The WarioWare series has always showcased dozens (or hundreds) of speedy "micro-games" that can be played in seconds, and it's returning to the Switch yet again with WarioWare: Move It! And this time, it looks to be returning to the more straightforward, rapid-fire approach of the earlier games in the series.



Nintendo

Previous Switch entry 'WarioWare: Get It Together' tried something new by allowing players to select from one of the many characters introduced over the course of the franchise.

The idea was that different characters would play someone uniquely and provide their own strengths and weaknesses, depending on the micro-games you encountered. In practice, though, not everybody appreciated that added layer of complexity.

Although WarioWare: Move It! does still allow for two-player co-op (and up to four players in its party mode), the announcement trailer footage shows no signs of the former game's focus on characters. Instead, it's looking like Move It! may be returning to the simpler structure that made the series so popular in the first place: Lots of basic but really quick games focused on a single action.

Of course, much like WarioWare: Smooth Moves on the Nintendo Wii, it also utilizes motion control features provided by the Switch's Joy-Con controllers. So instead of simply pressing buttons, you can expect to wiggle your arms (maybe even your whole body) as you frantically try to beat the timer.

WarioWare: Move It! for Nintendo Switch is up for digital preorder now on the Switch eShop for $49.99. The game itself is expected to launch on Friday, November 23.