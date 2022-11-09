News > Software & Apps New Video Editing Software on ChromeOS Feels Pretty Pro—Check It Out LumaFusion for Chromebooks is currently in beta By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on November 9, 2022 01:28PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Software & Apps Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Chromebooks and other computers tied to the ChromeOS ecosystem are getting a dedicated professional-grade video-editing app called LumaFusion. Google just announced that the software is currently in open beta, marking it as an important milestone in the company's long-held goal to "bring professional and accessible video editing" to mainstream consumers. Google As such, this software was built from the ground up to integrate with ChromeOS. In other words, this is not simply a rehash of the LumaFusion app available to smartphone and tablet owners, and the ChromeOS version takes full advantage of being installed on an actual computer. The new engine was built to manage multiple MediaCodecs with a unified central clock for synchronization, so you won't be tied to a single video and audio source, as the software is powerful enough for multitrack compositions. It also ships with "dozens" of video faders and the same OpenGLES shaders available to Android users. The user interface prioritizes simplicity, making this a great place for amateurs to start learning about video editing, though there is plenty of power underneath the hood for more advanced users. Those who purchase the open beta will receive regular and free updates until the product officially launches. For now, LumaFusion for ChromeOS costs $20, though that price shoots up to $30 once the product exits its beta phase. Additionally, both Google and developer LumaTouch will incorporate suggestions from beta users for future updates. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit