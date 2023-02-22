New Razer Blade 15 Laptop Is Thin, Light, and Perfect for Gaming On-the-Go

Razer just launched a new Blade laptop in its 2023 lineup, the Razer Blade 15.

The new Razer Blade 15 is built for on-the-go gaming, thanks to the latest-generation Intel Core i7 13800H processor and the inclusion of a GPU from Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 40 series, up to the RTX 4070. Both of these metrics add up to one serious gaming powerhouse.

Razer

This machine is capable of running the latest AAA titles but does not sacrifice too much by way of size and weight. The Razer 15 weighs just over four pounds and is the thinnest entry in Razer’s 2023 lineup. All told, this computer is 25 percent smaller than the recently-released Razer 16.

This is a laptop, though, so the 15-inch display requires special attention, and the screen here is no slouch. The QHD 240Hz display boasts a 16:9 aspect ratio, a 2.5mhs response time, and 100% color accuracy on the DCI-P3 gamut.

Razer

Beyond choosing the GPU, this is a fairly open platform with plenty of upgrade options. The storage goes up to 4TB, thanks to an additional M.2 slot, and the laptop can handle up to 64GB of DDR5-5200MHz memory. As for the battery, you’ll get around six hours per charge, which is not stellar but acceptable, given the specs.

The Razer Blade 15 is available now at select retailers and through Razer at a starting price of $2,500 for the base model.