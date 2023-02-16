New Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro Keyboard Has Command Dials for Better Control

Game accessory manufacturer Razer is back with the BlackWidow V4 gaming keyboard, bringing plenty of new features to the table.

This Razer gaming keyboard was a surprise launch, but it is no slouch. It boasts the company’s proprietary mechanical switches, dedicated media controls, eight dedicated macro keys, and much more.

Razer

To that end, this is the first gaming keyboard equipped with the new Razer Command Dial. This dial is another place to set macro controls and shortcuts and ships with eight default modes that control various aspects of the overall experience.

These include window zooming, browser tab switching, and more, with the option to program in 100 custom modes that map to both clockwise and counter-clockwise actions. Each mode is easily identifiable via a color-coded backlight.

Razer

Speaking of colors, the BlackWidow V4 Pro is all about aesthetics-based immersion. The gaming keyboard includes Razer’s Chroma RGB lighting setup, with per-key lighting and a multi-zone RGB-enhanced underglow. Colors can be set to enhance gameplay, giving players easy access to important keys, but this mode is also useful for syncing up the action to pulsing color schemes on the keyboard.

Razer says this keyboard is built to last for 100 million keystrokes and is available in two designs. There is a model with green switches for increased tactile feedback and one with yellow switches for increased silence. These keyboards also include USB 2.0 passthrough, dual-angle kickstands, and an aluminum alloy top case.

How Much Is the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro?

The Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro is available right now at major retailers and costs $230. It comes with two braided USB-A to USB-C cables