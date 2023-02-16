News > Gaming New Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro Keyboard Has Command Dials for Better Control Program up to 100 custom modes By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on February 16, 2023 02:46PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Game accessory manufacturer Razer is back with the BlackWidow V4 gaming keyboard, bringing plenty of new features to the table. This Razer gaming keyboard was a surprise launch, but it is no slouch. It boasts the company’s proprietary mechanical switches, dedicated media controls, eight dedicated macro keys, and much more. Razer To that end, this is the first gaming keyboard equipped with the new Razer Command Dial. This dial is another place to set macro controls and shortcuts and ships with eight default modes that control various aspects of the overall experience. These include window zooming, browser tab switching, and more, with the option to program in 100 custom modes that map to both clockwise and counter-clockwise actions. Each mode is easily identifiable via a color-coded backlight. Razer Speaking of colors, the BlackWidow V4 Pro is all about aesthetics-based immersion. The gaming keyboard includes Razer’s Chroma RGB lighting setup, with per-key lighting and a multi-zone RGB-enhanced underglow. Colors can be set to enhance gameplay, giving players easy access to important keys, but this mode is also useful for syncing up the action to pulsing color schemes on the keyboard. Razer says this keyboard is built to last for 100 million keystrokes and is available in two designs. There is a model with green switches for increased tactile feedback and one with yellow switches for increased silence. These keyboards also include USB 2.0 passthrough, dual-angle kickstands, and an aluminum alloy top case. How Much Is the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro? The Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro is available right now at major retailers and costs $230. It comes with two braided USB-A to USB-C cables Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit