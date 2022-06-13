New PS+ Tiers Arrive With Eclectic Mix of Games to Play

After much build-up, the new subscription tiers for PlayStation Plus have gone live in the US—along with a full list of all the games they come with.

We first learned about Sony's plans to change its PlayStation Plus subscription plan, which gutted PlayStation Now's streaming and rolled it into a single plan back in March. Since then, it's been mostly left up to users to try and guess (or hope) what games will be made available. But now that the new subscription tiers are available in the US, we don't have to speculate anymore. That, and Twitter user Wario64 spotted a new official webpage that lists all of the games for all their plans.

The Essential plan is basically what PS+ subscribers are already familiar with—the Extra and Premium plans add a lot more stuff. Specifically, Extra adds access to the Games Catalog, which is full of PS4 and PS5 games (though PS5 games aren't playable on a PS4). You can check out the complete list on Sony's site, but some standouts include Fromsoft darling Bloodborne, PS5's extremely popular Returnal, and even Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition.

Premium takes all of that and adds time-limited trials of full games like "Horizon: Forbidden West" and Cyberpunk 2077, along with its own special Classics Catalog. It's full of original PlayStation, PS2, and PS3 games that run the gamut from well-loved classics to AAA titles that defined an era to the extremely bizarre and rare.

Games like Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Tron: Evolution, Tokyo Jungle, Ninja Gaiden Sigma, and even the impossible-to-find simulated photo safari that is Afrika are on the list. Though in some cases, availability will depend on your region.

PlayStation users in the US can check out the new PS+ options right now, including the Essential plan at $59.99/year, Extra at $99.99/year, and Premium for $199.99/year.