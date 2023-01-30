News > Home Theater & Entertainment New Portable Speakers Boast Clear Sound and a Karaoke Option You can even have a light show By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 30, 2023 11:56AM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Home Theater & Entertainment Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Tronsmart is introducing a pair of new portable speakers for those looking for a travel-sized option to liven up a party or for revelers that may prefer to belt out power ballads in front of an audience. This new Halo Series features the Halo 100 and Halo 110 and marks Tronsmart's latest portable speaker release—with the 110 acting as the company's foray into the karaoke world. Both models tout portability, sound quality, and a built-in light show with multiple effects and lighting modes to choose from. Tronsmart If you're only interested in listening to music, the Halo 100 claims up to 18 hours of playtime and dual audio modes for stereo pairing (connecting two Halo 100s at once). And the three-way sound system—a woofer for bass, two mid tweeters, and a third tweeter just for treble—offers what Tronsmart refers to as "extraordinary clarity." It also features a built-in power bank, so you can charge your phone by plugging it into the speaker. And, just in case, the Halo 100 also carries an IPX6 waterproof rating for safe use when you're around the pool or any other body of water. Tronsmart If you prefer to sing along with the tunes you listen to, there's the Halo 110 (the karaoke version of the Halo 100). This model claims the same 18 hours of playtime, can be paired with a second speaker, and is lightweight enough to go where you go. It also comes with a wired microphone to accommodate all that signing. The sound quality will be a bit different compared to its non-karaoke counterpart, though, since it offers 60W sound rather than a three-way system. The Halo 100 is available now via Amazon in the UK, Spain, and Germany for about $99.99, with a US release planned for sometime in February. The Halo 110 is also expected to release at an unspecified time in February and will retail for $119.99. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit