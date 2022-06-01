News > Gaming New Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Gives Us a Release Date And a bigger look at a bigger world By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 1, 2022 11:27AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming The latest trailer for Nintendo's upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet shows us a bit more of the new world, a few new Pokémon, and gives us a release date of November 18th. A lot of the details surrounding Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are still being kept quiet, but small bits of information are being revealed with each new trailer and announcement. Obviously, since it's a new Pokémon game, we know about the three new water, fire, and grass type starters (Quaxly, Fuecoco, Sprigatito), and we know there will be a lot of exploring while tracking down elusive critters, catching them in physics-defying capsules, and battling overzealous middle school children. Nintendo What was a bit more of a surprise is that Scarlet and Violet look to be expanding on the open-world exploration approach we caught glimpses of in the recent Pokemon Legends: Arceus. But unlike that game, Scarlet and Violet promise one big interconnected world that you can wander across at your own pace. It also looks like Legends: Arceus may have influenced the new games' approach to Pokémon in the wild, allowing you to see (and avoid or catch) them much more directly. How similar the gameplay might be is difficult to say, but encounters with new Pokémon Smoliv and Lechonk shown off in the trailer do look a little familiar. Another interesting addition to the Pokémon formula is the expansion of multiplayer. Where previous games mostly limited one-on-one player interactions to trading Pokémon or battling, Scarlet and Violet add exploration—now you'll be able to trade, battle, or wander around with a group of up to four friends and other players in-game. Both Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will be available for Nintendo Switch owners worldwide on Friday, November 18th for $59.99, though preorders are open now. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit