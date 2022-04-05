News > Streaming New Plex Update Adds Discovery Tab and Universal Watchlists Free for all to use, but still in beta testing By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 5, 2022 12:18PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Streaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Streaming service aggregate Plex is rolling out a huge user interface update adding new sections that make it easier to find content. The new Discovery section allows you to see what shows and movies are trending on selected streaming platforms, and a new Universal Watchlist consolidates everything you plan to watch, Plex reveals. There's also a new multi-service search function that lets you look for content across its supported platforms. Plex The Discovery section will show up as a new tab on the left-hand menu. You can select which streaming services and personal libraries you'd like the feature to focus on. Curated recommendations will appear in an endlessly scrolling menu with their subsequent trailers. The Universal Watchlist will be a subsection in the Home tab that lets you select the content you plan on watching from supported platforms, including Plex's own library. The Watchlist will also tell you if the movie is in theaters and notify you when it's available to watch on a service. A new button will be added to trailers that lets you add the movie to the list without skipping a beat. Plex Supporting all this is the new multi-platform search bar that looks for content on all of Plex without needing to sift through a specific app. It will tell you its release date and if it's on a personal media server. The new features will be free for everyone, although the Discovery tab and Universal Watchlist are still technically in beta. Because they are still in testing, Plex is asking its users to contact them on their official forums for any feedback. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit