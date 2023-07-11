How New Noise Cancelation Tech Could Finally Bring Us a Little Peace and Quiet

Researchers have come up with a speaker made from ionized air that can cancel out 100% of noise.

You could soundproof a room or silence the interior of an airplane.

You're still going to need headphones to listen to music and to cancel out the noise outside.

Wearing noise canceling headphones. Chichi Onyekanne / Unsplash

Researchers have come up with an incredible new form of noise cancelation. It could silence planes, transform concert halls, and make your neighbors not hate you.

We're familiar with noise cancelation through headphones, from the over-ear Bose models people wear on planes to AirPods Pro, which let you listen in peace on busy streets and subways. But there are other places where noise cancelation would be helpful. Thanks to a new plasma-based cancelation tech from researchers in the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) scientists, we may soon be able to completely soundproof rooms without wrapping them in bulky layers of isolation material. But you won't be seeing it in your AirPods any time soon.

"Yes, the plasma-based ANC appears interesting for concert halls, conference halls, and other big public places where power is not an issue. However, for wearables and hearables where we use the same acoustic transducers for multiple applications, [it] still appears to be cost-effective from the performance and power consumption point of view," Prakash Khanduri, audio architect at Ambiq, told Lifewire via email.

ANC That Seems Like Magic

Just like you learned in your high-school physics class, when you flip a sound wave (or any other kind of wave) through 180 degrees and add it to the original wave, they cancel each other out. Incredibly, that's how noise-canceling headphones work. They sample the ambient sound with microphones, then reverse that sound and add it to the music or podcast you're listening to.

The result isn't as neat as it is in your theoretical science class. Active Noise Canceling (ANC) is most effective on low, rumbling sounds like airplane engines and low wind noise. To augment the electronic part, headphones also have physical sound barriers. Thick cushioning or silicone tips to seal the ear canals from the outside. Together, the result can be very effective.

The new plasma-based method from the EPFL is way, way better than this. It works on the same principle but uses a speaker made of thin air. It ionizes a thin layer of air, and those charged air particles will respond instantly to signals from an electric field.

The response is instantaneous, and because sound waves travel through the air, canceling them with air "speakers" is very effective. How effective? The researchers say that it can cancel 100% of noise and it can be tuned for higher frequency sounds, as well as the low rumbles that regular ANC already handles so well.

Plasma-Based Soundproofing

Take a recording studio, a movie theater, or a well-designed music venue. In these cases, you either want to stop noise from coming in or from escaping. This new technology can completely block audio down to 20Hz with a plasma layer just 17mm (0.7 inches) thick. 20Hz is the kind of bass you feel instead of hearing. And bass is the part of music, and movie soundtracks, that reverberates through a building and annoys the neighbors. To do the same with conventional noise isolation materials, you'd need layers 13 feet thick.

Chronic exposure to loud noise can cause hearing damage over time. Noise can also cause stress, impair concentration, and reduce the quality of sleep...

Imagine being able to crank up your stereo and not have to worry about annoying the people next door. Or even better, cutting out the sound of the wailing baby from the apartment upstairs?

This technology could make a massive difference to both audio quality, by removing ambient background noise, and to health, by counteracting noise pollution.

"Chronic exposure to loud noise can cause hearing damage over time. Noise can also cause stress, impair concentration, and reduce the quality of sleep, which can lead to a variety of health problems over time. Reducing unwanted noise can improve well-being and productivity," general practitioner Dr. Mo Janson told Lifewire via email.

However, this won't be replacing your AirPods Pro any time soon. First, it's often more practical to block noise from your own ears rather than from the entire environment, especially when you're on the move. And perhaps this tech isn't even practical for use in headphones.

Blocking out the noise. @chairulfajar_ / Unsplash

"We don't know yet whether plasma-based ANC will be suitable for wearables and hearables at this stage. However, it certainly appears convincing that power consumption would not be an issue," says Khanduri.

But quiet spaces sound like a dream, oases in the middle of the modern world. And it's coming. Unlike some research, this tech has already been licensed to the Swiss audio tech company Sonexos. My neighbors are going to be so happy.