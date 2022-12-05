New Pixel Feature Drop Adds Security Options, Call Clarity, and More

A number of updates and new features have been added to Pixel phones (from the 4a to the 7 Pro), along with the Pixel Watch.

Google's new Pixel Feature Drop is here, and it contains a few updates for Pixel phones and the Pixel Watch—including new Watch tiles for your Weather and Contacts apps. New wallpapers are also available for non-wearables, including the angle-shifting Live Bloom and three options from Morgan Harper Nichols celebrating the International Day of People with Disabilities.

Beyond the cosmetic features is the incorporation of Fitbit Premium's Sleep Profile for the Pixel Watch, which monitors 10 different sleep variables to give you a clearer picture of how you snooze. And if you don't have a Pixel Watch, you can still use your Pixel phone to detect coughing and snoring while you sleep.

Communication clarity is also being addressed in a couple of key areas. Clear calling will, according to Google, adjust noise levels so that background sounds aren't as noticeable and the caller's voice is boosted, and they're easier to understand. Meanwhile, Recorder will be able to automatically keep track of individual speakers, label them, and break up the text it's transcribing to make documenting conversations smoother.

Your security and privacy are also being corralled into one location to make it easier for you to assess your own risks and protections. Plus, you'll be sent notifications regarding possible concerns and details on how to address them. Additionally, VPN by Google One is being made available for free, outside of a Google One subscription—but only for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users.

All of these updates are out today, with unified privacy and security on the Pixel 4a and newer, while improved Recorder transcriptions and snore detection hit the Pixel 6 and up. Clear calling and free VPN by Google are limited to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.