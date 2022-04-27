New Philips GO Headphones and Speakers Are on the Way

Several new headphone and speaker models in Philips' sport-centric GO product line are set to release later this year.

A recent announcement from Philips details the lineup, which the company says is also on display at this year's Pepcom Well Now! event that kicks off today in New York. The list begins with the S4807 Bluetooth Speaker, which offers up to 12 hours of use on a single charge. The S4807 is supposed to be available to order on Amazon now but currently shows Out of Stock.

Philips

There's also the Philips GO S7807 Bluetooth Speaker, which is due out in August, and boasts "huge sound" thanks to a 70mm woofer in a smaller, more compact frame. It can be charged while in use due to a built-in power bank and can provide up to 24 hours of playtime on a full charge.

Out in September and October, respectively, are the A7607 Bone Conduction Headphones and the A7507 Hybrid True Wireless ANC Headphones. The A7607s use a bone conduction microphone for what Philips refers to as crystal clear calling, even during noisy activities, and have running lights to make you easier to spot at night. And the A7507s claim "exceptional sound quality" in a lightweight and portable chassis.

Philips

Rounding out the lineup are the X7207 and X5206 Party Speakers, which Philips says are both due out later this summer. We can expect the cube-shaped X7207, complete with wireless party link and up to 12 hours of play time, sometime in the third quarter (July through September). The X5206, which wasn't given a release window, can go for up to 14 hours and includes microphone and guitar inputs.

No pricing information for any of these new products has been revealed yet, but we expect that will change once Pepcom Well Now! is over for the year.