New OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Promise Affordable Enhanced Sound and ANC

Transparency and Master Equalization Modes enhance sound

The new OnePlus Nord Buds 2 earbuds are now available for purchase in North America. The Nord Buds 2 is the latest pair of wireless earbuds from smartphone company OnePlus, and promise several audio-enhancing features, including Active Noise Cancellation. They're available today in two color options.

OnePlus

Like other OnePlus earbuds, the Nord Buds 2 offer wireless in-ear sound compatible with most devices that support Bluetooth. They boast improved bass quality for more accurate audio compared to the original source, and the overall quality is something OnePlus claims has been optimized for both music and calls.

Active Noise Cancellation is also supported to suppress background noise while listening and to boost the sound of your voice when on a call. A Transparency Mode will allow you to listen to music and still hear outside sounds. OnePlus asserts that the multiple Master Equalization modes will further improve the sound of your music to emphasize the elements you prefer (Bass, Serenade, etc.).

OnePlus

Without the included charging case, OnePlus estimates up to seven hours of use—and up to 36 hours with the charging case. The Nord Buds 2 also promise up to five hours of playtime on a 10-minute charge, so long as noise cancellation isn't turned on.

You can order a pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 2 directly from OnePlus today in the US and Canada, in either Lightning White or Thunder Gray, for $59. Amazon will also begin carrying the new earbuds starting about mid-April.