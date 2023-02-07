New OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Offer All the Wireless Bells and Whistles

OnePlus has upgraded its wireless earbuds with an all-new model, the Buds Pro 2, boasting a significant improvement over what came before.

Along with a new flagship phone and tablet, today's Cloud 11 event also announced the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds. The Buds Pro 2 may look like the original Buds Pro, but OnePlus alleges the new earbuds build off previous models to provide a much richer audio experience.

OnePlus

What OnePlus calls "MelodyBoost" is a big factor in the audio improvement in the Buds Pro 2. This dual-driver system combines a 6mm tweeter with an 11mm woofer to boost both vocals and bass, but it's not the only upgrade. LHCD 5.0 Bluetooth streaming support (further enhancing wireless sound clarity) is also on the way and is expected to be made available via software update over the coming months.



OnePlus claims you'll have a more personalized audio experience with the Buds Pro 2 through a unique Audio ID you can set up through a listening test. This test will determine your preferred audio settings (and ear canal shape in 2.0) to better optimize sound output specifically for you.

OnePlus

The Buds Pro 2 also include the other high-end features you'd expect with a pair of wireless earbuds. Spatial audio support, adaptive noise cancellation, fast pairing, and low latency. The Buds Pro 2 also claim up to 39 hours of playback time, with a fast-charging time of about 10 minutes for 10 hours.



How Much Do OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Cost?

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are available to preorder directly from OnePlus today, in Arbor Green, Obsidian Black, or Misty White, for $179. Shipping is expected to being next week on February 16.