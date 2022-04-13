News > Gaming New No Man's Sky Update Lets Players Be Space Pirates The Outlaws update rolls out today to consoles and PC By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 13, 2022 12:15PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Game developer Hello Games is launching Update 3.85 of No Man Sky's, titled Outlaws, where players can live out their space pirate dreams. Rolling out today, the update adds a smuggling mechanic where players can obtain illegal products from outlaw systems and sell them for a lot of in-game money. In addition to the game mode, Update 3.85 makes a lot of graphical changes and enhances the space combat with new features. As a space pirate, players can accept new "procedurally generated missions" from Bounty Masters, in which you terrorize the local star system. But being a space pirate, you'll have to contend with the Sentinels protecting these resources. If you prefer being lawful, players can instead defend settlements from pirate raids or engage in dog fights with the improved space combat, which has been rebalanced for challenge and speed. New solar spaceships are available that possess unique features, according to Hello Games, but the developer didn't say what they are. Ships now have an autopilot to automatically target enemies, too, and players can hire pilots to form a squadron. As said previously, the game's visuals have also been improved. Explosions for ships and freighters have been overhauled to be more dramatic, and a new cloth physics engine has been added to realistically simulate draping hoods and capes. The update also includes bug fixes and performance optimizations, so the game should crash less often now. No Man's Sky Outlaws is out now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X/S, and Steam. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit