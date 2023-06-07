New No Man's Sky Expedition Offers Chance to Build Your Own Robot

The next No Man's Sky community expedition, Singularity, fleshes out more of the game's story and brings several new cosmetic unlocks along for the ride.

Less than a week after launching on Mac, No Man's Sky receives its next community expedition: Singularity. Players across all platforms will be tasked with continuing the story introduced with April's Interceptor update, delving into several existential dilemmas involving life, AI, and existence itself.

Hello Games

As with previous expeditions, Singularity will be broken up into several multi-stage missions spread across a variety of tasks. The end goal in this particular case is the development of a "Construct" (with the help of two key characters).

This humanoid robot won't become your new travel companion, but it will provide you with a new customization set that will alter the look of your character. Something that Hello Games says will vary based on which Construct parts you find and build over the course of the expedition, with your choices resulting in one of two possible head designs.

Also, as with previous expeditions, once you've completed the final mission, you'll be able to load another save and add the rewards you've unlocked to the main game. Along with the Construct suit, these rewards include new posters for your bases, new jetpack and freighter engine trail effects, a new base decoration, and a new helmet design.

Version 4.30 brings the new Singularity expedition (and general fixes and adjustments) to all versions of No Man's Sky today, though it may not roll out to all platforms at once. Singularity will be available to play for the next five weeks, through the beginning of July.