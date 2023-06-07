News > Gaming New No Man's Sky Expedition Offers Chance to Build Your Own Robot And uncover more of the story introduced in the previous update By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 7, 2023 11:54AM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming The next No Man's Sky community expedition, Singularity, fleshes out more of the game's story and brings several new cosmetic unlocks along for the ride. Less than a week after launching on Mac, No Man's Sky receives its next community expedition: Singularity. Players across all platforms will be tasked with continuing the story introduced with April's Interceptor update, delving into several existential dilemmas involving life, AI, and existence itself. Hello Games As with previous expeditions, Singularity will be broken up into several multi-stage missions spread across a variety of tasks. The end goal in this particular case is the development of a "Construct" (with the help of two key characters). This humanoid robot won't become your new travel companion, but it will provide you with a new customization set that will alter the look of your character. Something that Hello Games says will vary based on which Construct parts you find and build over the course of the expedition, with your choices resulting in one of two possible head designs. Also, as with previous expeditions, once you've completed the final mission, you'll be able to load another save and add the rewards you've unlocked to the main game. Along with the Construct suit, these rewards include new posters for your bases, new jetpack and freighter engine trail effects, a new base decoration, and a new helmet design. Version 4.30 brings the new Singularity expedition (and general fixes and adjustments) to all versions of No Man's Sky today, though it may not roll out to all platforms at once. Singularity will be available to play for the next five weeks, through the beginning of July. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit