New Motorola Edge Boasts Envying Features at a Solid Price Point

Not everyone has $1,000+ to spend on a smartphone, even when that cost is split up into 24 payments by a provider, which has led to the rise of mid-range products.

Motorola, for one, has embraced the concept of mid-range smartphones with its Edge line, and the company has just announced a new model that is feature-packed and, most importantly, won’t completely empty your bank account.

Motorola

The 2022 Edge smartphone is a slightly downgraded version of the company’s ultra-premium Edge+ while coming in at a drastically reduced price. For $500, you get a ton of features typically reserved for more expensive offerings, like true 5G connectivity, WiFi 6E support, and quick-charging capabilities.

The new Edge also features a 6.6-inch OLED display with HDR10+, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 100% DCI-P3 color space, which means this screen rivals just about anything else on the market, no matter the price.

Additional features are not quite as ultra-premium. The phone includes a mid-level MediaTek Dimensity 1050 CPU, a 5000 mAh battery, RAM options up to 8GB, and storage options up to 256GB.

The camera system is adequate, with a 50MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide camera with macro support, and a front-facing 32MP camera for, wait for it, selfies. These cameras are assisted, however, by depth sensors and phase detection autofocus (PDAF.)

Motorola says the newest iteration of its Edge smartphone will be available "in the coming weeks” for US-based T-Mobile customers. Other providers, such as AT&T and Verizon, will receive the phone shortly after that, as will big box retailers and online storefronts.