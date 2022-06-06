News > Computers New macOS Ventura Boosts Features Across Apple’s Ecosystem It’s all about collaboration and organization By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on June 6, 2022 03:12PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Computers Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Apple revealed its new desktop operating system: macOS Ventura with a focus on organization and expanding interconnectivity. These changes can be seen in several new apps and additions to Safari. Stage Manager is a new tool that allows you to bring together multiple apps and place them into individual groups. Continuity Cam lets you use your iPhone as a webcam. And the Safari browser is getting new controls in Mail and changing how it does passwords. Apple When activated, Stage Manager will instantly organize any open apps or windows to free up clutter on your screen. The grouped apps will be placed to the side and the ones you want to focus on will sit in the middle. Interactivity is a key feature as other users can join these group windows for collaborative work. Speaking of collaboration, Safari has something similar with Shared Tab Groups. People will be able to share websites on Safari by invitation, and in turn, you can see what other people are watching too. You can talk via Messages or FaceTime right from the browser. With the new FaceTime, you can start one conversation from your iPhone and then transfer it over to another Apple device like a Mac desktop. You can then use the iPhone as a webcam via the new Continuity Cam app. Apple Mail on Safari adds the ability to unsend emails and schedule them for a later release. And for improved security, Apple is getting rid of passwords and instead adding passkeys. According to Apple, passkeys use biometric data to create a unique log-in credential that cannot be leaked or stolen by hackers. The feature will extend across Apple's ecosystem and work on websites visited through the Safari browser. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit