LG’s New Smart Cam Connects With Your TV So You Can Do More Than Just Watch

It's a webcam! No, a fitness-cam! Both. It do meetings, fitness, or anything you might need a streaming camera for. And it integrates with your LG Smart TV.

LG has released a new Full HD (FHD) video camera designed to pair easily with many of its Smart TV models and add more ways to interact with various on-set services.

Meant to mount on top of an LG Smart TV and blend in, the LG Smart Cam promises "enhanced user interaction" across various apps once it's hooked up. LG says the compact FHD camera will work with several of its webOS services to improve workouts, video calling, and more.

LG

Despite weighing less than half a pound and measuring approximately three inches wide, the Smart Cam still boasts a resolution of 1080p (specifically 1920 x 1080). It also features dual built-in microphones, which will pick up your voice (if you decide to use it for video conferencing) without connecting any other audio devices.

Video calls via the TV aren't the only scenario LG imagines for the Smart Cam either, though it does state that the setup will work particularly well with the RemoteMeeting app. It also believes that the pairing will benefit home fitness by way of apps like Excercite, which claims to track body movements to check on your technique and form.

LG

A number of other entertainment apps also benefit from the camera by giving you various filters and effects to play around with or letting you see yourself on screen during a dance tutorial.

The new LG Smart Cam is available to order now, globally, priced at $99.99 for the camera by itself—any LG TVs you may want to pair it with are sold separately. Also, check your TV information before buying, as the Smart Cam is only compatible with LG Smart TVs running webOS 22 or webOS 23.