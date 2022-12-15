New Keeper Update Adds iOS Features to Boost Your Security

Keeper Security just beefed up its iOS app with plenty of new features to help keep your data safe from bad actors.

The latest iOS update starts with Siri shortcuts so users can control the password manager and related tools with their voice, including launching the service, displaying verification codes, showing shared records, and a whole lot more. There's a complete list of Siri activation prompts available on the company's website, however, they are currently only available in English.

Keeper Security

There is also a brand new one-time-share function, which allows folks to send a fully encrypted message or file to anyone with digital access, whether they have a Keeper account or not. As a matter of fact, you can still be the person sending the information even if you don't have a Keeper account. The company says this is the "most secure way to send confidential information" to friends, family members, coworkers, and more.

"Keeper is thrilled to provide iOS users with this rich feature set that maximizes the security capabilities of their iOS devices," Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-founder of Keeper Security, said in the press release.

The update is now available on the App Store for all iOS users. Keeper is free to download, but a subscription is required to access advanced features. Pricing starts at $3 per month for individuals and $6 per month for families.