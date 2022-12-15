News > Internet & Security New Keeper Update Adds iOS Features to Boost Your Security Siri shortcuts and a one-time share feature By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 15, 2022 02:20PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Internet & Security Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming Keeper Security just beefed up its iOS app with plenty of new features to help keep your data safe from bad actors. The latest iOS update starts with Siri shortcuts so users can control the password manager and related tools with their voice, including launching the service, displaying verification codes, showing shared records, and a whole lot more. There's a complete list of Siri activation prompts available on the company's website, however, they are currently only available in English. Keeper Security There is also a brand new one-time-share function, which allows folks to send a fully encrypted message or file to anyone with digital access, whether they have a Keeper account or not. As a matter of fact, you can still be the person sending the information even if you don't have a Keeper account. The company says this is the "most secure way to send confidential information" to friends, family members, coworkers, and more. "Keeper is thrilled to provide iOS users with this rich feature set that maximizes the security capabilities of their iOS devices," Craig Lurey, CTO and Co-founder of Keeper Security, said in the press release. The update is now available on the App Store for all iOS users. Keeper is free to download, but a subscription is required to access advanced features. Pricing starts at $3 per month for individuals and $6 per month for families. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit