New Google Pixel Phones Are Made for Stunning Photography and Video

Google just revealed a whole lot of details about the forthcoming refresh to the Pixel phone line, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro.

The company’s new flagship smartphones are powered by the equally new Tensor G2 second-generation custom chipset, which allows for snappier unlocking, quicker loading of apps, and some serious camera-based bells and whistles. 

Google Pixel 7 and Pro

Google

To that end, the camera system on these phones has received a significant upgrade over last year’s models. Both phones use a 50-megapixel main camera with a new 2x mode that centers on the 12-megapixels at the center of the image sensor, which is similar to how the 2x mode on the iPhone 14 Pro works. 

The Pixel 7 Pro goes even further, with a telephoto lens that features a 5x zoom, up from 4x on the Pixel 6 Pro. This zoom extends up to 10x when using the main lens and sensor, using the trick detailed above. 

The 7 Pro’s ultrawide camera boasts an impressive 125-degree field of view and an autofocus lens complete with a robust macro mode for close-up shots. The standard Pixel 7 gets a boost to the selfie camera, as it now features the same 10.8-megapixel lens as the Pro line. New Pixel phones also include software upgrades to improve the quality of pre-existing photos, such as Photo Unblur, Face Unblur, and more. 

The Tensor G2 chip also powers software-based video recording improvements, such as a new Cinematic Blur mode and an improved Night Sight mode that is twice as fast as last year’s model. 

Both phones boast a number of software enhancements, thanks to the G2 chipset. Audio recordings now come with automatic transcription and software algorithms filter outside noise during phone calls. 

The Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch 1080p display, while the Pixel 7 Pro includes a 6.7-inch 1440p screen. Battery life is similar to last year's models.

Both phones are available for preorder starting today, with a launch date of October 13. The Pixel 7 costs $500 and the Pixel 7 Pro sets you back $900. 

