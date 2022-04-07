News > Software & Apps New Google Lens Feature Lets You Search With Images and Text Currently in beta for US users only By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 7, 2022 12:05PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Software & Apps Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Google is updating its Lens app with a new multi-search feature that will allow people to search using images and text at the same time to guide the app. The way it works is there will be a new '+ Add to your search' button at the top of Google Lens that you can tap to bring up another search bar to narrow down results. You can condense results according to color, brand name, or any other visual attribute. Google The multi-search feature works with both screenshots and photographs, and it even tells you where you can purchase the object in the picture. You may also find results on similar-looking objects or anything related to the item. Powering this feature is Google's new Multitask Unified Model, or MUM for short. It's an AI tool that enhances Google's search capability by using images alongside text in one query. Google also previewed MUM using videos in its searching, although this feature is still in its early stages. This new feature is available today as part of a new Google Lens update on iOS and Android and is in beta, so it may not work as perfectly as it should initially. For example, it may bring up results for chocolate when you're searching for information on an oil filter because of similarities between boxes. Google Multisearch will only be available to users in the United States and in English. Google has yet to say whether this feature will be going overseas or in other languages, although that's probably an eventuality. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit