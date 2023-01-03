New GeForce RTX 40 GPUs Are Expected to Outpace All Previous Models

NVIDIA has two new GPUs on the way, providing what it claims is twice the 3D rendering power—along with improved speeds for video exporting.

On paper, NVIDIA's new RTX 40 Series GPUs utilize the company's Ada Lovelace architecture for ray tracing and neural graphics in conjunction with its AI-powered DLSS 3 "performance multiplier." But the shorter version is that these new graphics cards are supposed to be able to smoothly run the latest, most graphics-intensive games at the highest settings. And beyond the apparent hardware benefits, RTX 4080 processing is also headed to GeForce Now (specifically for Ultimate members) for improved performance in your streamed games.

NVIDIA

If you're looking to replace your last-gen RTX card (like, say, a GeForce RTX 3090 Ti), NVIDIA claims that the RTX 4090 is close to twice as fast. It also states that the RTX 4090 can handle the highest settings for your games at a 4K resolution, and manages fully ray-traced games without a problem. That, and it can supposedly render and export your videos (3D or otherwise) in roughly half the time of its predecessor.

NVIDIA

The RTX 4080 shares a similar story with its counterpart, the RTX 3080 Ti. The 12GB model of the RTX 4080 will, according to NVIDIA, will provide better performance and memory when compared to the older RTX 3090 Ti. And the 16GB model of the RTX 4080 should run twice as fast, while also using about 10 percent less power, than the older GPU.

Don't get too excited about getting your hands on a new RTX 40 GPU, though, because they won't be available until the tail end of 2023. The RTX 4090 will launch on October 12th (starting at $1599), with the RTX 4080 following slightly behind at an unspecified date in November (starting at $1199 for 16GB, $899 for 12GB).

Looking for more 2023 CES coverage? Check out all of Lifewire's CES news right here.