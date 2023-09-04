Why Buying The New Fairphone 5 Could Help Save The Planet

The new Fairphone 5 incorporates more than 70% of materials that are either ethically focused or recycled, including minerals that have been sourced responsibly.

Fairphone, known for its dedication to sustainability and repairable products backed by long-term software support, has unveiled its newest smartphone. The Fairphone 5 includes over 70% of materials that are either focused on fairness or recycled, including responsibly sourced minerals. It’s part of a growing emphasis on eco-friendly personal electronics.

“It is important to recycle rare earth minerals because they are in such short supply outside of China,” tech analyst Bob Bilbruck, the CEO of Captjur, told Lifewire in an email interview. “About 90% of all rare earth materials are mined and refined within the borders of China.”

A Greener Phone

The Fairphone 5 incorporates ethically sourced materials like gold, lithium, and tungsten from better-managed mines and recycled elements such as aluminum, tin, rare earth, nickel, zinc, copper, magnesium, indium, and plastics in its supply chain.

The new Fairphone is also meant to reduce electronic waste. Each Fairphone 5 weighs 212 grams, and for every unit manufactured, the company claims it responsibly collects and recycles an equal weight in electronic waste. A significant portion of this waste supposedly comes from countries where e-waste recycling infrastructure is not yet in place. As a result, the Fairphone 5 does not add to the growing global problem of electronic waste.

E-waste is a growing problem worldwide. According to the International Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) Forum, 5.3 billion mobile phones were discarded last year.

In 2022, the global production of small electrical and electronic equipment like cell phones, electric toothbrushes, toasters, and cameras is estimated to weigh 24.5 million tons or four times the weight of the Great Pyramid of Giza, Magdalena Charytanowicz of the WEEE Forum wrote on the organization’s website.

“These devices offer many important resources that can be used in the production of new electronic devices or other equipment, such as wind turbines, electric car batteries or solar panels – all crucial for the green, digital transition to low-carbon societies,” she added.

Better Recycling for Tech

Researchers are trying to find new ways to recycle tech components and cut down on waste and environmental damage. Engineers at RMIT University in Australia are working on an innovation that could extend the lifespan of mobile phone batteries up to three times longer than current technology allows.

The team suggests that employing high-frequency sound waves to eliminate rust, which impairs battery efficiency, could create recyclable batteries that endure for as long as nine years instead of the typical two to three years. The hefty expense of recycling materials like lithium from batteries often hinders their reuse. However, scientists are collaborating on MXene, a nanomaterial they believe could serve as a compelling substitute for lithium in future batteries.

“Unlike graphene, MXenes are highly tailorable and open up a whole range of possible technological applications in the future,” lead researcher Leslie Yeo said in a news release.

Gadgets could one day even be fully recycled by using printers. Engineers from Duke University claim to have created the world's first fully recyclable printed electronics, using water instead of chemicals in the manufacturing process. The researchers say the innovation sidesteps the need for harmful chemicals.

These devices offer many important resources that can be used in the production of new electronic devices.

A key hurdle for electronics manufacturers is effectively layering multiple components on top of one another, a vital step for creating intricate devices. Achieving this cohesion can be especially challenging when dealing with printed electronics.

“If you’re making a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, one layer on either slice of bread is easy,” explained Aaron Franklin, who led the study, said in a news release.

In their research paper, Franklin and his team describe a repetitive procedure involving rinsing the device with water, drying it at a moderate temperature, and then printing it anew. By reducing the amount of surfactant in the ink, the researchers demonstrate that their ink formulations and methods can produce fully functional, entirely recyclable, and completely water-based transistors.

“The performance of our thin-film transistors doesn’t match the best currently being manufactured, but they’re competitive enough to show the research community that we should all be doing more work to make these processes more environmentally friendly,” Franklin said.

