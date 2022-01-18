News > Phones New Exynos 2200 Powered By AMD Improves Samsung Mobile Gaming Also adds better photo resolution and AI to the mix By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on January 18, 2022 12:44PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Phones Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Samsung is introducing its new premium mobile processor, the Exynos 2200, which is slated to bring console-quality graphics to its smartphones. The Exynos 2200 is the result of a multi-year collaboration between Samsung and AMD as the processor’s GPU is being built with the latter’s RDNA 2 graphical architecture. According to Samsung, this allows the GPU, dubbed the Samsung Xclipse, to provide features like hardware-accelerated ray tracing on mobile. Samsung Ray tracing is a technology that simulates realistic lighting in video games to provide an immersive experience, boosted even further by the Exynos chip. The technology can tax a device's CPU and cause a drop in performance. To remedy this, Samsung is also adding variable-rate shading and advanced multi-IP governor technologies. Combined, the two features are said to boost the Xclipse's performance and efficiency to maintain smooth gameplay. It even features HDR10+ which offers refresh rates of up to 144Hz. In addition to gaming, the Exynos 2200 supports ultra-high photo resolutions of up to 200 MP and 8K resolution for videos. The processor even uses a 'content-aware AI' that can recognize faces, objects, and the environment, then apply the optimal settings for that scene for easy professional-grade photographs. Powering all of this is the Exynos’ eight-core CPU, consisting of one high-power Cortex-X2, three performance balanced Cortex-A170 cores, and four energy-efficient Cortex-A510 cores. Samsung states that the Exynos 2200 is currently in mass production, but the company didn’t say which future devices will be getting this new powerful processor. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit