New Exynos 2200 Powered By AMD Improves Samsung Mobile Gaming

Samsung is introducing its new premium mobile processor, the Exynos 2200, which is slated to bring console-quality graphics to its smartphones.

The Exynos 2200 is the result of a multi-year collaboration between Samsung and AMD as the processor’s GPU is being built with the latter’s RDNA 2 graphical architecture. According to Samsung, this allows the GPU, dubbed the Samsung Xclipse, to provide features like hardware-accelerated ray tracing on mobile.

Samsung

Ray tracing is a technology that simulates realistic lighting in video games to provide an immersive experience, boosted even further by the Exynos chip. The technology can tax a device's CPU and cause a drop in performance. To remedy this, Samsung is also adding variable-rate shading and advanced multi-IP governor technologies.

Combined, the two features are said to boost the Xclipse's performance and efficiency to maintain smooth gameplay. It even features HDR10+ which offers refresh rates of up to 144Hz.

In addition to gaming, the Exynos 2200 supports ultra-high photo resolutions of up to 200 MP and 8K resolution for videos. The processor even uses a 'content-aware AI' that can recognize faces, objects, and the environment, then apply the optimal settings for that scene for easy professional-grade photographs.

Powering all of this is the Exynos’ eight-core CPU, consisting of one high-power Cortex-X2, three performance balanced Cortex-A170 cores, and four energy-efficient Cortex-A510 cores.

Samsung states that the Exynos 2200 is currently in mass production, but the company didn’t say which future devices will be getting this new powerful processor.