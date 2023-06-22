New EU Rules Say You'll Be Able to Replace Your Own iPhone Battery

The European Parliament says that gadget batteries must be "readily removable."

Most gadgets are replaced due to dead batteries.

Confusion remains. What about AirPods, for example?

Someone repairing a broken smartphone. Revendo / Unsplash

New EU rules say that all smartphone batteries must be easily replaceable—yes, including the one in the iPhone.

The European Parliament has approved new rules governing the sustainability of batteries. It sets out tougher rules for recycling efficiency, disposal, and so on, but the important part is that batteries in portable devices must now be user-replaceable. That includes phones but applies to all portable gadgets. Does this mean we will return to the old days of thick handsets and pop-open battery doors? It does not, but it will still make a huge splash.

"It will be interesting to see how this plays out as well as what devices are included in the rule. MacBooks could easily accommodate changeable batteries," Apple power user jlc1978 said in a Mac Rumors forum thread participated in by Lifewire. "Tablets and phones will be harder to make them 'easily removable' without a change in the design philosophy. Cheap electronics will be the hardest, from a cost standpoint, as many currently are simply throw away. No more Tiles with a single-use battery, for example."

EU Rulez

The new rules state that the user (you or I) should be able to remove and replace the batteries in their gadgets. But this is unlikely to make much of a change to the external appearance of our phones. Instead, the changes will primarily take place on the inside.

The EU considers a battery "readily removable" if it can be removed using commercially-available tools and "without requiring the use of specialized tools, unless provided free of charge with the product, proprietary tools, thermal energy, or solvents to disassemble the product."

We can already spot a loophole in that paragraph. Can't specialized tools also be commercially available? Even so, the biggest barrier to swapping out the battery in an iPhone is not the weird Pentalobe screws Apple uses to make it harder to access the phone (which were once considered specialized but now are definitely commercially available).

The problem is that you have to pretty much disassemble the entire phone to get to the battery, risking breaking the screen and many delicate components and wires along the way. What the EU wants, it seems, is not to stop the use of fixed, internal batteries. It just wants to make it so that a standard human can swap one out without breaking their phone.

Appliance Battery Replacements

"The iPhone 14 already opens from the back, though such luxuries are not present in the Pro models. My reading of this is that the biggest hurdle to meet these new regulations could be correcting for the copious amounts of adhesive Apple uses in securing the battery itself, as well as the frame and body for waterproofing," technology watcher Nick Heer writes on his Pixel envy blog.

Easier battery replacement is also better for Apple because its in-store technicians can perform replacements in minutes instead of hours and probably still charge the same for the new unit. And it is also incredibly important both for users and for the world. Most phones and gadgets are tossed away after only a few years, not because they are broken or obsolete, but because the batteries have died.

A smartphone with the front cover removed to reveal the battery. Tyler Lastovich / Unsplash

The EU rules use the term "appliance" to refer to affected devices, and one wonders how this will be interpreted. Are AirPods covered? Opening one of those up looks like it would need a boxcutter and a hammer, and perhaps Apple couldn't even make them small enough if the batteries had to come out. But the law has been limiting and guiding technology forever, from mandating seatbelts in cars to imposing building codes. It's the job of tech companies to develop solutions that comply with these rules.

This is mostly good news all around, then, except for those gadget makers who rely on you buying all those unneeded device replacements because their batteries died. We might not be carrying spare batteries in our back pockets like we did with those old Nokias, but a portable, rechargeable battery pack is just as easy to carry and use anyway. Let's just hope big tech companies like Apple don't manage to wriggle out of this through a carelessly-untied loophole.