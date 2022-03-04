News > Gaming New 'Doom II' Level Dropped to Raise Funds for Ukraine Conflict The first new level in almost three decades By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 4, 2022 03:04PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More After 28 years, a new level for the first-person shooter game Doom II has been released in an effort to raise money for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The new level is called One Humanity, and it was created by Doom programmer and iD Software co-founder John Romero. One Humanity is available for purchase on Romero's website for €5 (around $5.50). All proceeds go to the Red Cross and UN Central Emergency Response Fund to help the Ukrainian people. John Romero/iD Software You will need a copy of Doom II to play this level, as this is not a standalone game. It's more of a mod since One Humanity is in the WAD format, which is the format used by the old Doom titles to store game data. Players in the past have used the WAD format to create new levels and mods for Doom and Doom II. It appears that the level is strictly for the PC version of the game. When asked if One Humanity will make its way to console versions of Doom II, Romero responded on his Twitter account that it's up to iD Software to port the game over. John Romero/iD Software Looking at gameplay, One Humanity introduces some new enemies and mechanics alongside returning aspects. The graphics and music look like they come straight out of 1994 as players run around shooting the classic Imp and Cacodemon enemies. Upon purchase, you'll receive a download link for One Humanity via email. You can use that link to download the level up to three times. Romero also recommends backing up the file after downloading. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit