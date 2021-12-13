New Colorful Options Available for the PlayStation 5

You will soon be able to customize how your PlayStation 5 looks with brand new console covers and matching DualSense controllers.

According to Sony, there will be five colors to choose from for both the standard PS5 and the Digital Edition. The new options are each sold separately, with the colorful controllers launching first on January 14, 2022.

Sony

The new colors include Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Galactic Purple, and Starlight Blue. The black and red options will be available at select stores in certain countries. This includes the United States, Canada, Japan, Germany, and Korea, to name a few.

The Nova Pink, Galactic Purple, and Starlight Blue options will follow soon afterward and be made available within the first half of 2022.

Sony said the exact release date would vary by region and by store, so it recommends checking local retailers to see if and when they’re available. The company also said the covers and controllers will make their way to other countries over the course of 2022 but didn’t give any specifics.

You can pre-order the red and black covers and the blue, pink, and purple controllers via the PlayStation Direct service.

The new controller options are priced at $74.99 and will be available through PlayStation Direct on January 14 and February 11 with retailers. The console covers are priced at $54.99 and will be available starting January 21 on Sony's online store and February 18 elsewhere.

It's important to remember that the standard PS5 and Digital Edition covers are different and are not interchangeable. Buyers should be sure to order the correct cover for their model.