New CNN+ Channel Launches on Roku Includes over 1,000 hours of content and frequent original content

After roughly two weeks since its official launch, CNN+ is now available on Roku's channels in the United States. According to Roku, you can download the channel app from its official store, granting access to CNN+ and its existing TV offerings like CNN's live news feeds. You will also get access to over 1,000 hours of original programming and up to 12 live daily shows as part of a rotating content block.

CNN+ is a unique streaming platform in that it has live daily and weekly original shows. The platform released a launch schedule of these live shows that include The Newscast with Wolf Blitzer and Anderson Cooper Full Circle. The service has plans to add new shows frequently. April saw the launch of The Don Lemon Show and Rex Chapman. May 2022 will see two new shows: 20 Questions with Audie Cornish and Cari & Jemele: Speak.Easy.

The CNN+ app also has an Interview Club feature where users can directly talk to anchors and guests in a live conservation. Subscribers will have to submit their questions ahead of the scheduled talk on their desktop or mobile device, where they can also upvote which questions they liked the most. These interactive interviews happen two to three times each weekday.

Users can sign up for a seven-day free trial for CNN+. Otherwise, you'll have to pay $5.99 a month or $59.99 for the entire year.