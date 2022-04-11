News > Streaming New Button Lets You Give Netflix Shows Two Thumbs up It's for the choices that you really, really like By Cesar Cadenas Cesar Cadenas Twitter Writer California State University - Long Beach Cesar Cadenas has been writing about the tech industry since 2016 on a variety of topics like cryptocurrency, video games, the latest gadgets, and much more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on April 11, 2022 01:34PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Streaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Harnessing Siskel and Ebert, Netflix is rolling out a new Double Thumbs Up button that lets the platform know that you absolutely loved something you just watched. The update is going out to Android, iOS, TV app, and web browser versions starting today as a new way for Netflix's algorithm to better understand what people like to watch and dish out better recommendations. This new feature is a part of Netflix's continued efforts to better your experience and help you with content curation. Netflix The Double Thumbs Up button will allow the algorithm to get more specific and even recommend something based on a show's cast or creator. For example, Netflix points out that if you loved the show Bridgerton, you'll start seeing movies with the same actor or from its production company Shondaland. Netflix said that over the years, it has learned the like and dislike button didn't accurately capture the audience's feelings toward their library. It appears that Netflix is hoping for a higher level of engagement with this new button. Netflix In recent years, Netflix has been rolling out features to help people find new shows and manage their accounts. Earlier this year, the platform rolled out the benign feature of deleting entries from the Continue Watching list to not have a wall of shows to sift through. If you go back to 2021, Play Something was implemented to throw up a random show if people weren't sure what to watch. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit