New Apple TV 4K Refresh Boasts Updated A15 Bionic Chip, HDR10+, and More

Apple may have announced new new iPad models today, but the company is also refreshing its popular Apple TV streaming device.

The just-announced next-generation Apple TV 4K is packed with nifty features, thanks to the inclusion of the company’s A15 Bionic chipset. This chip boosts CPU performance by 50 percent over the previous model, making for snappier navigation, quicker UI animations, greater responsiveness, and more.

Apple

The GPU has also been boosted, and Apple says the new chip is 30 percent faster when gaming on the device or when using it to access various cloud-gaming platforms. On the topic of cloud gaming, the new Apple TV models ship in two designs. One is Wi-Fi only, but the other (finally) has an ethernet port to deliver stable connections for bandwidth-hungry applications.

The new Apple TV 4K supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision for greater variety across more connected TVs. The device also enhances the home theater experience by offering support for Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital 7.1, and Dolby Digital 5.1.

Apple

It ships with the same Siri-enabled remote as the previous generation, allowing for voice control to navigate menus and the like. Apple also says this new device is built from the ground up for seamless integration with the company’s various streaming offerings, like Apple TV+, Apple Music, and Apple Fitness.

The refreshed Apple TV 4K is available for preorder now and will officially launch on November 4. The Wi-Fi model with 64GB of storage costs $130, while the ethernet-enabled model with 128GB of storage costs $150.