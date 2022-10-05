New App, Imme, Promises to Protect Your Digital Identity

Digital identity management platform CycurID has just launched a new app that seeks to enhance the privacy surrounding online identity verification.

The app is called imme (I’m me) and helps successfully resolve identity verifications without privacy risks in a number of ways. First of all, the software uses proprietary closed-loop encryption protocols, so your personal information isn’t just floating out there on the Internet, just waiting to be plucked.

metamorworks / Getty Images

Imme is a smartphone app that takes full advantage of biometric security features, such as facial recognition and liveness detection.

There is also no use of third-party software here. Instead, everything is done in-house to keep privacy on lockdown. This is all thanks to a unique adaptive artificial intelligence that removes human intervention and, as such, the threat of data leaks.

"For far too long, we've accepted that giving away personal information—and assuming the risk of identity theft—is our only option when interacting online. But it doesn't have to be this way," said company co-founder Gordon Jessop.

CycurID

Online privacy is a huge problem, and imme hopes to be part of the solution. According to Security Magazine, over 22 billion data breaches occurred in 2021 alone.

CycurID’s app is now available to download for both iOS and Android users. Imme is free to download and get started.