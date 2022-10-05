New App, Imme, Promises to Protect Your Digital Identity

Available for Android and iOS

By
Lawrence Bonk
Lawrence Bonk
Lawrence Bonk
News Reporter
  • Florida State University
Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more.
lifewire's editorial guidelines
Published on October 5, 2022 12:20PM EDT
Fact checked by
Jerri Ledford
Jerri Ledford
Fact checked by Jerri Ledford
  • Western Kentucky University
  • Gulf Coast Community College
Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others.
lifewire's fact checking process

Digital identity management platform CycurID has just launched a new app that seeks to enhance the privacy surrounding online identity verification. 

The app is called imme (I’m me) and helps successfully resolve identity verifications without privacy risks in a number of ways. First of all, the software uses proprietary closed-loop encryption protocols, so your personal information isn’t just floating out there on the Internet, just waiting to be plucked. 

A group of people looking at a laptop with their digital identities overlaying the image.

metamorworks / Getty Images

Imme is a smartphone app that takes full advantage of biometric security features, such as facial recognition and liveness detection. 

There is also no use of third-party software here. Instead, everything is done in-house to keep privacy on lockdown. This is all thanks to a unique adaptive artificial intelligence that removes human intervention and, as such, the threat of data leaks.

"For far too long, we've accepted that giving away personal information—and assuming the risk of identity theft—is our only option when interacting online. But it doesn't have to be this way," said company co-founder Gordon Jessop

CycurID Imme

CycurID

Online privacy is a huge problem, and imme hopes to be part of the solution. According to Security Magazine, over 22 billion data breaches occurred in 2021 alone.

CycurID’s app is now available to download for both iOS and Android users. Imme is free to download and get started. 

Was this page helpful?