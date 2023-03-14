New and Improved Waze Now Shows Current EV Charging Locations Information is verified in real-time for accuracy By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on March 14, 2023 12:05PM EDT Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Smart & Connected Life Electric Vehicles Smart Home Working From Home Travel Tech Eco Tech Headphones & Ear Buds Smart Watches & Wearables Connected Car Tech iPods & MP3 Players News Best Products Mobile Phones Internet, Networking, & Security Computers, Laptops & Tablets Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Email, Messaging, & Video Calls Gaming Streaming Satellite navigation app Waze is adding electric vehicle charging locations to help drivers juice up. This is not just a simple reskin of the app to show charging stations along with everything else. EV charging station data is often unreliable, leaving drivers in the lurch, so the company is leveraging its technology to allow local users to add new stations to the map and delete non-functional stations. This information is reviewed and updated in real-time for accuracy. Waze Unlike gas stations, however, not all EVs can access the same charging stations, further complicating things. Waze has a novel way of getting around this issue. Add relevant information about your car into the app, and it will prioritize the correct EV charging stations on the map. "By adding up-to-date EV charging information to the Waze map, it's even easier to charge your car and get help finding where or when you'll come across the next station," the company wrote in a blog post. Experts predict that national adoption of electric vehicles will balloon to 50 percent of all cars sold by 2030, up from just five percent now. In other words, that's a whole lot of people looking for charging stations. Waze's brand-new feature is available starting today, but with a tiered rollout, so it may be a week or two before the update is available for every user. In the meantime, make a mental note of any nearby charging stations. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit