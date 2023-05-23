New Ableton Push Controller Finally Lets You Make Music Without a Computer

Music gear and software company Ableton has released a third version of its immensely popular Push MIDI controller, and it is packed with modern features.

The simply-named Push, and not Push 3, is Ableton’s first hardware refresh since 2015’s Push 2. The biggest news is that this is both a MIDI controller and a standalone instrument, so you can make entire beats and songs right on the device without ever connecting to a computer. There’s a built-in battery and plenty of storage for favorite sound packs, sample libraries, and effects. You don’t even have to plug into a computer to transfer samples, as the new Push is Wi-Fi-enabled.

The company says the device is "designed to sit at the heart of a laptop-free music setup" and is powered by a proprietary Intel chipset with plenty of RAM. For those who enjoy working on a computer, it plugs in and functions as a normal MIDI controller. Also, there's a more budget-friendly version that is not standalone.

Both versions of the new Push feature a built-in audio interface for connecting external instruments and 64 newly-designed expressive pads. These pads allow for highly detailed and musical controls, with each pad boasting velocity and polyphonic aftertouch. You can also slide, shift, and bend between notes to create unique sounds.

The new Push is available right now in two versions. The standalone Push costs $2,000, and the more traditional MIDI controller costs $1,000. However, Ableton is releasing an upgrade pack for the latter, so you can transform it into a standalone device whenever you decide.

The company also says it plans to keep this system modular to increase its lifespan, stating that it's "possible to replace the processor, hard drive, and battery" as technology advances.