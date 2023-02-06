News > Gaming New 34-Inch Curved OLED Gaming Monitor Boasts Incredibly Low Response Time And it includes built-in streaming By Lawrence Bonk Lawrence Bonk News Reporter Florida State University Lawrence Bonk is a tech news reporter for Lifewire, specializing in gaming, AI, VR, and consumer tech, including iOS, macOS, wearables, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on February 6, 2023 12:48PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Tweet Share Email Gaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Tech Leaders Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming Women in Gaming After teasing a snazzy new curved OLED gaming monitor in August, Samsung has officially released it into the world. The Odyssey OLED G8 is a feature-packed display to suit modern gamers who prioritize high performance. This 34-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor boasts an incredibly low 0.03ms response time, a 175Hz refresh rate, and a 1800R curvature with a 21:9 aspect ratio for increased immersion. Samsung The 3,440 x 1,440 display includes adaptive sync technology, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro integration, and plenty of ports for added connectivity. It features a Mini-Display Port, HDMI, and USB-C, with charging capabilities of up to 65 watts. The ports are designed with cable management in mind, with a nearby cord loop. This monitor also takes full advantage of Samsung’s proprietary cloud-gaming technology, as it fully integrates with the company’s all-in-one game streaming discovery platform, Gaming Hub. The service allows users to instantly access hundreds of cloud-based games and applications, with no PC or console required. Samsung Each monitor also ships with an integrated IoT hub to access the SmartThings app and control smart devices throughout the home. The exterior is no slouch, thanks to a premium metal finish and a slim design, complete with Samsung’s Core Lighting+ system that adjusts exterior lighting to match the on-screen action. Is There an OLED Gaming Monitor? The Samsung OLED G8 isn’t the first OLED gaming monitor, but it meets the most important requirement: speed. With an 0.03ms response time, this monitor should be perfect for any game you throw at it. Of course, with all of these advanced features comes an advanced price tag. The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 is available now and costs $1,500. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Subscribe Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit