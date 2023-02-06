New 34-Inch Curved OLED Gaming Monitor Boasts Incredibly Low Response Time

After teasing a snazzy new curved OLED gaming monitor in August, Samsung has officially released it into the world.

The Odyssey OLED G8 is a feature-packed display to suit modern gamers who prioritize high performance. This 34-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor boasts an incredibly low 0.03ms response time, a 175Hz refresh rate, and a 1800R curvature with a 21:9 aspect ratio for increased immersion.

Samsung

The 3,440 x 1,440 display includes adaptive sync technology, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro integration, and plenty of ports for added connectivity. It features a Mini-Display Port, HDMI, and USB-C, with charging capabilities of up to 65 watts. The ports are designed with cable management in mind, with a nearby cord loop.

This monitor also takes full advantage of Samsung’s proprietary cloud-gaming technology, as it fully integrates with the company’s all-in-one game streaming discovery platform, Gaming Hub. The service allows users to instantly access hundreds of cloud-based games and applications, with no PC or console required.

Samsung

Each monitor also ships with an integrated IoT hub to access the SmartThings app and control smart devices throughout the home.

The exterior is no slouch, thanks to a premium metal finish and a slim design, complete with Samsung’s Core Lighting+ system that adjusts exterior lighting to match the on-screen action.

Is There an OLED Gaming Monitor?

The Samsung OLED G8 isn’t the first OLED gaming monitor, but it meets the most important requirement: speed. With an 0.03ms response time, this monitor should be perfect for any game you throw at it. Of course, with all of these advanced features comes an advanced price tag. The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 is available now and costs $1,500.