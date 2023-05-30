Netflix vs. Max: What's the Difference?

There are so many streaming video services that finding the right one is hard. Netflix is perhaps the biggest name in streaming, but Max is a strong option, too. While the Max name may be newer (it debuted in May 2023 as an evolution of HBO Max), it has a more-established platform that offers some of the biggest names in TV and movies. This article compares Netflix vs. Max for their original, library, and kids offerings, plus prices and features, to help you decide which streaming service is best.

Overall Findings

Netflix Original Content: Significant amount, including hits like Stranger Things and Bridgerton

Libraries: Claims around 6,500 titles

Kids Content: Mostly original content, plus Nickelodeon and Dreamworks

Price: US$10/month with ads up to $20/month for 4K



Features: Support for all major streaming devices, up to 4 simultaneous streams, offline watching Max Original Content: Lower volume, but titles like Game of Thrones and Succession

Libraries: Claims around 2,000 movies, 600 TV series

Kids Content: Sesame Street, Looney Tunes, Studio Ghibli, Cartoon Network, and more



Price: $10/month with ads up to $16/month for 4K



Features: Support for all major streaming devices, up to 3 simultaneous streams, offline watching

There's a saying in the media business that "content is king," and that's certainly when comparing Netflix vs. Max. The two services' pricing is similar; their significant difference is in what movies and TV shows they offer.

Netflix has built a vast library of original movies and TV, with deep offerings in some key genres and a growing selection of international programming. Max, on the other, has a smaller library but offers some of the biggest names in movies and TV, from Game of Thrones to Succession, from the DC Universe to Lord of the Rings.

Original Content: Big Selection or Big Names

Netflix Large selection

Key titles: Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Squid Game, Wednesday

Often cancels shows after 3 seasons or less Max Smaller selection

Key titles: Hacks, The Other Two, Station Eleven

Sometimes cancels shows/movies before they air

Both Netflix and Max produce notable original TV series and movies, and both have habits related to series renewal and cancellation that may be off-putting to viewers.

Netflix produces significantly more original content and has the biggest-name titles. Stranger Things, Bridgerton, and Squid Game are among the original series and movies that Netflix has released, and many new series appear each week. Max produces less new content and less content that captures the zeitgeist but has delivered acclaimed shows like Hacks and Station Eleven.

Despite producing so much quality content, both platforms habitually cancel shows before they've completed their stories. Netflix is famous for its original series rarely running more than three seasons, while Max has removed shows from its platform with little notice or rationale and has even decided not to release finished work.

Libraries: Max Choice

Netflix Original and other-studio movies

TV like Seinfeld, Breaking Bad, Gilmore Girls

International shows and movies Max Movies from Warner Bros., including DC Universe, Lord of the Rings, classics

Huge TV shows like Game of Thrones, West Wing, Big Bang Theory, Succession

Cable TV shows from Discovery, HGTV, TLC

Netflix may have a more extensive library of content, but Max is unparalleled in its quality.

As every studio or network looks to have its own streaming platform, Netflix's library is increasingly made up of original shows and a solid but slightly patchwork collection of popular cable and network shows like Seinfeld, Breaking Bad, and The Good Place. It also offers significant international content. However, long-time favorites like Friends and Parks and Rec have moved to other streaming services.

Because Max has the combined libraries of HBO, Warner Bros., and many cable channels, it's the exclusive home of the biggest shows and movies. These include Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, The Wire, and Succession, as well as DC Universe movies like Batman, the Lord of the Rings series, and classic movies from Warner Bros. Cable TV channels like Discovery, HGTV, and TLC are also on Max.

Kids' Content: Max Is Best For Kids

Netflix Original shows are the backbone of the library

TV shows from Nickelodeon

TV and movies from Dreamworks Max Some originals

TV shows from Sesame Street, Looney Tunes, Cartoon Network

Movies from Studio Ghibli

Like in the library category, Max has unparalleled offerings here. Netflix is packed with content for kids, including its original offerings, TV from Nickelodeon, and movies from Dreamworks.

Kids won't run out of things to watch with Netflix, but Max has much more. Max's kids' content starts with Sesame Street and Looney Tunes, includes Cartoon Network and originals, and even adds classic children's films from Studio Ghibli (My Neighbor Totoro and many more).

For parents who want to keep an eye on what kind of content their kids can watch, both platforms offer useful tools, including kid-specific viewing profiles and restrictions that tie content ratings to each profile.

Price: Mostly Even, but Netflix Has Cheaper Options

Netflix Standard with ads: $6.99/month

Basic: $9.99/month

Standard : $15.49/month

Premium: $19.99/month Max With Ads: $9.99/month

Ad-Free: $15.99/month

Ultimate Ad-Free: $19.99/month

When it comes to cost, Netflix and Max are mostly similar, but Netflix has more choices and starts out cheaper.

Both Netflix and Max offer an ad-supported subscription; Netflix's costs $6.99/month, while Max's is $9.99/month. Each option contains roughly 4-5 minutes of ads per hour. To go ad-free, Max starts at $15.99 and Netflix $9.

Max's ad-free plan includes streaming content in ultra-high-definition 4K and allows downloading content to watch offline. To get those features from Netflix, you have to subscribe to a $20/month plan, which also delivers up to 4 simultaneous streams. Max offers up to 3 streams on all plans.

Features: Broad Support

Netflix 1, 2, or 4 simultaneous streams, based on subscription

Lots of 4K content

Support for all major OSes (Mac, Windows, iOS, Android) and streaming devices (smart TVs, Roku, Fire TV Stick, game consoles) Max 3 simultaneous streams for all subscription types

Less 4K content

Support for all major OSes (Mac, Windows, iOS, Android) and streaming devices (smart TVs, Roku, Fire TV Stick, game consoles)

In most other ways, Netflix and Max are pretty similar. They both support roughly the same range of streaming devices (technically, Max may support fewer niche devices, but they are both compatible with the devices owned by most people) and support multiple streams, though the number differs.

One area of difference is that Netflix offers more 4K content than Max, but non-4K HD options are still great, and we expect that Max will upgrade its video quality over time (and what it offers today looks plenty good).

Final Verdict

In some product categories, you can determine that one option is better, but in the case of Netflix and Max, what makes one better is what content matters to you and which service has it.

For many people, though, Max vs. Netflix isn't an either/or choice. If you can swing it, the best choice is both. If you can't afford both simultaneously, subscribe to one for a few months and then switch to the other.