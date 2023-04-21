Netflix vs. Disney Plus: What's the Difference?

If you have to decide between Netflix and Disney Plus, the biggest factor to consider is which types of shows and movies you want to watch.



Overall Findings

Netflix Mix of mainstream movies and original content.

Content ratings range from G to NC-17

No free trial. Disney Plus Exclusive home to Disney-owned properties.

All content is considered family-friendly.

7-day free trial.

Netflix and Disney Plus cater to different audiences. There's very little crossover when it comes to content on the two platforms due to the way licensing is handled. Disney owns the Stars Wars and Marvel franchises, so you'll only find shows like The Mandalorian and She-Hulk on Disney Plus. National Geographic has tons of content on Disney Plus, as does 20th Century Fox, including every episode of The Simpsons.

Netflix has a much larger variety of original TV shows and movies, and you can find mainstream movies fresh out of theaters including recent Oscar nominees. Disney Plus has more kid-friendly content, but Netflix has a wider selection overall. Unlike Disney Plus, Netflix doesn't offer a free trial, but you might be able to get Netflix for free through your phone or cable provider.



Price: Disney Plus Costs Less, But Netflix Has More Options

Netflix Basic with Ads plan doesn't give you access to the entire Netflix catalog.



Premium plan required for 4K streaming and 4 screens.

Bundle with your mobile or cable bill to save money. Disney Plus All content is available with or without ads.

All plans lets you watch on 4 screens simultaneously.

Save when you bundle with other streaming services.

Both streaming services offer subscription plans with and without ads. Disney Plus plans tend to be less expensive than their Netflix equivalents. You can save even more money by bundling Disney Plus with Hulu and ESPN+, but that spend more to save more route can prove to be expensive.

The ad-supported and ad-free versions of Disney Plus are basically the same. Netflix has four subscription tiers that include different features, such as simultaneous streaming on multiple devices and the option to watch content offline.



Shows and Movies: Netflix Has More, but Both Have Exclusives

Netflix The selection of shows and movies is always changing.

New episodes of original content drop all at once.

Originals include Squid Game, Cobra Kai, and Don't Look Up. Disney Plus Content rarely leaves the platform.

New episodes come out week-by-week.

Originals include Loki, Willow, and Hocus Pocus 2.

Netflix has more content than Disney Plus, but what really matters is the different types of shows and movies they offer. Disney Plus has almost everything produced by Disney's various studios including Pixar and Marvel, so you'll find the latest Avengers movies alongside classics like the original Lion King and its 2019 live-action remake. There are also original family-friendly movies and shows that you won't find anywhere else.

Netflix also has original content in addition to a rotating selection of shows and movies from major studios and TV networks. Many popular shows, such as Stranger Things, are exclusive to the platform.



Extra Features: Netflix Has Better Parental Controls, Disney Allows More Devices

Netflix Supports 5 custom profiles.

Download content on up to 4 devices.

Block certain titles on specific profiles. Disney Plus Supports 7 custom profiles.

Download content on 10 devices.

Parental controls are easy to get around.

Netflix's parental controls are very robust. You can set rating restrictions for individual profiles and prevent kids from changing the settings with a password. You can even block specific shows and movies. On the other hand, Disney Plus parental controls are a little lacking, but since most of the content is family-friendly, you don't have to worry about kids seeing R-rated movies.

Both streaming services allow you to create personalized profiles so that each viewer can have their own watchlist. All Disney Plus subscribers can register up to 10 devices with their account, and four people can watch on the same account simultaneously. Netflix's Premium plan supports four devices at a time while the Standard plan supports two, and Basic just supports one.

Final Verdict

Comparing Disney Plus and Netflix is a bit like comparing apples and avocados because they offer different content. Disney Plus has a massive library of nostalgic movies, and if paired with Hulu and ESPN Plus, you'll have more than enough to watch for the whole family. Netflix is more expensive, but it has a lot more for adults. If you want to watch WandaVision and Black Mirror, however, then you'll just have to pay for both services.

