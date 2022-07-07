Netflix Supports Spatial Audio Using Only Stereo Speakers

Available globally, no Dolby Atmos required

By
Rob Rich
Rob Rich headshot
Rob Rich
News Reporter
  • College for Creative Studies
Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more.
lifewire's editorial guidelines
Published on July 7, 2022 12:18PM EDT
Fact checked by
Jerri Ledford
Jerri Ledford
Fact checked by Jerri Ledford
  • Western Kentucky University
  • Gulf Coast Community College
Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others.
lifewire's fact checking process

Netflix has opened the spatial audio floodgates, making the feature available worldwide—even if your setup doesn't support Dolby Atmos.

We've seen (or rather, heard) spatial audio being used with Netflix before, but it came with a fairly limited set of requirements. Before, you needed the right subscription tier, to use a device that works with Dolby Atmos, and/or a pair of compatible earbuds like AirPods Pro. But now, those limitations are gone. Netflix has made spatial audio available to all subscribers worldwide—so long as their device has stereo speakers.

Browsing through on-demand videos

cyano66 / Getty Images

According to Netflix, all of its shows and movies that offer spatial audio will be able to provide simulated surround sound through any stereo device, whether it's a TV, desktop computer, or laptop. And you won't need to worry about earbud or headphone compatibility either. So long as it's stereo, Netflix says you'll be able to "hear it for yourself" just fine.

Sharing earbuds while streaming video on a smartphone

Netflix

It's important to note that, while spacial audio is now available for all Netflix users, it's not available for all Netflix content. Hopefully, it will continue to be included in more shows and films going forward, but most of Netflix's massive catalog doesn't currently support it.

Spatial audio support is available for select Netflix content worldwide right now—just search for "spatial audio" for a list of what's on offer. The audio effects will work with any device using stereo speakers, though for the best experience, a pair of stereo headphones or earbuds are recommended.

Was this page helpful?