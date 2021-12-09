News > Streaming Netflix Launches Its Own Companion Website, Tudum For news and other info on your favorite Netflix shows and movies By Rob Rich Rob Rich Twitter News Reporter College for Creative Studies Rob is a freelance tech reporter with experience writing for a variety of outlets, including IGN, Unwinnable, 148Apps, Gamezebo, Pocket Gamer, Fanbolt, Zam, and more. lifewire's editorial guidelines Published on December 9, 2021 03:33PM EST Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Fact checked by Jerri Ledford Western Kentucky University Gulf Coast Community College Jerri L. Ledford has been writing, editing, and fact-checking tech stories since 1994. Her work has appeared in Computerworld, PC Magazine, Information Today, and many others. lifewire's fact checking process Tweet Share Email Streaming Mobile Phones Internet & Security Computers & Tablets Smart Life Home Theater & Entertainment Software & Apps Social Media Streaming Gaming View More Netflix's new website, Tudum, is intended to be an information hub for news, behind-the-scenes stories, and more about the platform's shows and films. If you've ever wanted to search for upcoming releases, learn more about cast members, or even wanted to learn interesting trivia, Tudum provides. Or will provide. According to Netflix's announcement, the new companion website is just getting started and will be built out as time progresses. Netflix Currently, Tudum hosts a number of Netflix property-related stories and tidbits—from a list of easter eggs in Red Notice to the new Emily in Paris trailer. The plan is to flesh it out even more with things like news about what shows are being renewed and when new seasons are coming, where to find soundtracks, and more. You can also log into your Netflix account while visiting Tudum, which will provide a slightly more personalized experience. More specifically, Tudum will create a Recommended For You category based on the shows and movies you've been watching. For me, it provides a lot of stories about Lost in Space. Tudum is live now, though it's still in testing, so a lot is bound to change or be updated in the future. For now, you can visit it to see what treats there might be about some of your favorite Netflix Originals, with or without logging in. Was this page helpful? Thanks for letting us know! Get the Latest Tech News Delivered Every Day Email Address Sign up There was an error. Please try again. You're in! Thanks for signing up. There was an error. Please try again. Thank you for signing up! Tell us why! Other Not enough details Hard to understand Submit